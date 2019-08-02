Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaged 9.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for Omaha Westside last season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Westside senior Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor committed to Illinois State on Friday.

The 6-foot-3 forward chose the Redbirds over Division I scholarship offers from North Dakota State and Grand Canyon.

“I feel like it is a good fit for my academic and basketball future,” McGinnis-Taylor said. “They finished 19-12 last year, and the program is winning. I love the coaching staff, organization and structure of the team.”

McGinnis-Taylor looks forward to working with Mariyah Brawner-Henley, who coaches the Redbirds’ post players. Brawner-Henley was a three-time All-American at Lewis University and is the school’s all-time leader in points (1,981) and rebounds (1,282).

Illinois State has a recent history of recruiting wins in Nebraska. Omaha Benson grad Simone Goods was an all-conference player in 2019 and finished her career in the school’s top 25 in field goals made in a season (190), rebounds in a season (238), career free throws (227), career blocks (51) and blocks in a season (33).

Illinois State has received commitments from Nebraskans the past two seasons — 2018 Lincoln Southwest grad Hannah Kelle and 2019 South Sioux City grad McKenna Sims.

McGinnis-Taylor missed all of her sophomore season due to a knee injury, but she bounced back as a junior and nearly averaged a double-double with 9.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

McGinnis-Taylor is the fifth Nebraskan in the 2020 class to commit to a Division I women’s basketball program, following Millard South’s Jayme Horan (Creighton) and Maddie Krull (South Dakota), Crete’s Morgan Maly (Creighton) and Millard North’s Nicole Avila-Ambrosi (California Baptist).

Mike is a prep recruiting specialist for The World-Herald.

