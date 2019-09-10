Omaha Marian's Parker Stafford commits to Eastern Illinois

Omaha Marian's Parker Stafford (30) drives to the basket as Papio South's Ava LeGrand (32) defends at Ralston Arena on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Omaha, Nebraska, during the Metro Holiday Tournament. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Marian senior Parker Stafford announced her commitment to Eastern Illinois on Tuesday.

"I went on a visit there recently and the team and coaches were so nice," Stafford said. "I just felt like I belonged there and I just new from the start that is where I belonged."

The 6-foot wing chose Eastern Illinois over scholarship offers from Southeastern University (Lakeland, FL), Southern Nazarene, CSU Pueblo, Upper Iowa and Concordia.

Stafford averaged 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Crusaders last season. She is excited about what she will bring to the Panthers.

"I think I am a pretty vocal leader and I make sure to give the most effort that I can and am pretty motivated."

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 40

Mike is a prep recruiting specialist for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MikeSautterOWH. Phone: 402-444-1335.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription