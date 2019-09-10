Omaha Marian senior Parker Stafford announced her commitment to Eastern Illinois on Tuesday.
"I went on a visit there recently and the team and coaches were so nice," Stafford said. "I just felt like I belonged there and I just new from the start that is where I belonged."
The 6-foot wing chose Eastern Illinois over scholarship offers from Southeastern University (Lakeland, FL), Southern Nazarene, CSU Pueblo, Upper Iowa and Concordia.
Stafford averaged 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Crusaders last season. She is excited about what she will bring to the Panthers.
"I think I am a pretty vocal leader and I make sure to give the most effort that I can and am pretty motivated."
