Lincoln Northeast senior McKenna Minter announced her commitment to Seton Hall on Monday.
"I chose Seton Hall because they showed a lot of love for me as a basketball player and person in general," Minter said. "Their style of play is an attack-first type of style and I think that fits me perfectly."
Minter chose the Pirates from a list of scholarship offers that also included Butler, Wichita State, Illinois State and Denver.
She took her official visit to Seton Hall earlier this month and loved everything about her visit and future teammates.
"I really liked the team," Minter said. "I felt like we bonded right away and they showed me they believed in me by telling me I have a chance to win the Big East freshman of the year."
Minter, whose father is former Nebraska football player Mike Minter, made the All-Nebraska basketball team in 2017 and was only the third freshman to ever receive that honor. She missed nearly all of her sophomore season with a torn ACL but returned to the court as a junior.
She plays AAU ball with Nebraska Attack.
Minter is at least the seventh girls basketball player from Nebraska in the 2020 class to commit to a Division I school. She follows Millard South's Jayme Horan (Creighton) and Maddie Krull (South Dakota), Crete's Morgan Maly (Creighton), Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi (Cal Baptist), Omaha Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor (Illinois State) and Omaha Marian's Parker Stafford (Eastern Illinois).
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
