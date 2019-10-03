Two days and two Division I commitments from Lincoln High senior forwards.
Nyayien Koang committed to Northwestern State on Thursday afternoon. Her teammate Nyayongah Gony picked Miami on Wednesday.
"After my visit to Northwestern State, it just felt like the right place for me," Koang said. "I loved the people and the energy the girls on the team have."
So blessed and highly flavored to say I am COMMITTED to Northwestern State University!!! 🧡💜🏀 pic.twitter.com/EKA02k6ZLr— Nyayien Koang (@nyayienk) October 3, 2019
Koang said Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson played a big role helping the 6-foot-2 senior pick a school.
"'Nique has been so invested in this whole process so she was very excited that I made this decision for myself," Koang said. "She was there though all of it. Everyone was really excited."
Koang chose Northwestern State over interest from Division I Cleveland State and Division II Washburn.
