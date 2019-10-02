Lincoln High's Nyayongah Gony, a top-100 girls basketball recruit, commits to Miami

Nebraska's highest-rated girls basketball recruit is heading south to play in college. Lincoln High senior Nyayongah Gony announced her commitment to Miami on Wednesday.
Blessed, honored and thankful to commit to the University of Miami. Go Canes!🧡💚 @CanesWBB #committed pic.twitter.com/US5FbVMk3t— 🧚♀️ (@nyayongahg) October 2, 2019
Listed at 6-foot-3, Gony is a four-star recruit and the No. 78 prospect in the 2020 class, according to ESPNW.
Gony chose Miami over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Louisville and a handful of other power conference schools.
