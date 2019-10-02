Lincoln High's Nyayongah Gony, a top-100 girls basketball recruit, commits to Miami

Listed at 6-foot-3, Nyayongah Gony is a four-star recruit and the No. 78 prospect in the 2020 class, according to ESPNW.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska's highest-rated girls basketball recruit is heading south to play in college. Lincoln High senior Nyayongah Gony announced her commitment to Miami on Wednesday.

Listed at 6-foot-3, Gony is a four-star recruit and the No. 78 prospect in the 2020 class, according to ESPNW.

Gony chose Miami over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Louisville and a handful of other power conference schools.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 42

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription