Weeping Water's Grace Cave announced her commitment to the UNO women's basketball Thursday.
"It just felt like home," the 5-foot-7 junior said. "The coaching staff was very supportive and never gave up on talking to me and making me feel like a priority. The fact that it's close to home and the academics are great, it really was my school."
The scoring point guard chose the Mavericks over scholarship offers from South Dakota State and Grand Canyon.
"At the end of my recruiting, I compared other schools — like Nebraska or South Dakota State or Drake — to Omaha and I don't think I got the vibe from any other school versus the vibe I got from Omaha," Cave said.
Cave could have let her recruitment play out a little longer and even into next season. But she knew she found the right fit at UNO.
"Today when I visited campus again, I just got this feeling where I knew I could see myself in a Maverick jersey," Cave said.
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Army, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Offers: Colorado State, Texas State, Wyoming, Illinois State, Jacksonville State, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Army, Nevada, Idaho State
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
Kason Kelly, Millard North
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Offers: South Dakota State
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside
Max Murrell, Millard North
Murrell committed to Stanford on Monday, Sept. 9.
Latrell Wrighstell Jr., Omaha Central
Offers: North Texas, Northern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, South Dakota State
Jayme Horan, Millard South
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North
Committed: California Baptist
Maddie Krull, Millard South
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside
Committed: Illinois State
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High
Offers: Louisville, Miami, Nebraska
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast
Offers: Butler, Seton Hall, Wichita State, Denver, Illinois State
Parker Stafford, Omaha Marian
Committed: Eastern Illinois
