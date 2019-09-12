Weeping Water junior Grace Cave commits to UNO women's basketball

Weeping Water's Grace Cave, left, chose the Mavericks over scholarship offers from South Dakota State and Grand Canyon.

 WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

Weeping Water's Grace Cave announced her commitment to the UNO women's basketball Thursday.

"It just felt like home," the 5-foot-7 junior said. "The coaching staff was very​ supportive and never gave up on talking to me and making me feel like a priority. The fact that it's close to home and the academics are great, it really was my school."

The scoring point guard chose the Mavericks over scholarship offers from South Dakota State and Grand Canyon.

"At the end of my recruiting, I compared other schools — like Nebraska or South Dakota State or Drake — to Omaha and I don't think I got the vibe from any other school versus the vibe I got from Omaha," Cave said.

Cave could have let her recruitment play out a little longer and even into next season. But she knew she found the right fit at UNO.

"Today when I visited campus again, I just got this feeling where I knew I could see myself in a Maverick jersey," Cave said.

