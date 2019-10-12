Coaches clinic

Two of the state's Division I men's basketball head coaches — Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg, left, and UNO's Derrin Hansen, right — gave presentations at The World-Herald’s NebHSRecruting coaches clinic Saturday in Council Bluffs.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, UNO’s Derrin Hansen, Creighton women’s coach Jim Flanery and South Dakota State’s Eric Henderson highlighted The World-Herald’s NebHSRecruting coaches clinic Saturday in Council Bluffs.

The clinic featured the UNO men’s team and coaches and players from Peru State.

High school and youth coaches from Nebraska and western Iowa attended the clinic.

Partial proceeds will be donated to Coaches vs. Cancer and The World-Herald’s Goodfellows Charities Inc.

See more photos from the event below.

