The Missouri Valley announced its 2018 preseason all-conference selections Tuesday. Four Nebraskans were named to the second team:

» OL Tyler Ciurej, So., South Dakota (Bellevue West): Played in all 13 games and started the final 10 as a true freshman. He was selected to the 2017 MVFC All-Newcomer offensive team.

» WR Cade Johnson, So., South Dakota State (Bellevue West): Set a single-season school record with 839 kickoff return yards in 2017. Johnson became the first Jackrabbit in 54 years to return more than one kickoff for a touchdown in a season. He led the team with 1,166 all-purpose yards and topped 100 receiving yards in a game six times​.

» QB Easton Stick, Sr., North Dakota State (Omaha Creighton Prep): Led North Dakota State to its sixth FCS national championship in seven years. He completed 164 of 264 passes for 2,466 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions​ in 2017.

» FB Luke Sellers, Jr., South Dakota State (Papillion-La Vista South): Saw action in all 14 games in 2017.

