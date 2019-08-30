In the week one Game of the Week, Omaha Creighton Prep defeated Omaha North 24-21 in overtime.
The Junior Jays used an interception in the end zone by junior Alex Bullock and a fourth-down stop on the goal line in overtime to set up junior Alex Foley's game winning 30-yard field goal. You can read the full recap here.
Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game:
1. Prep has a star in senior receiver/safety Mason Armstead, but there are three juniors that shined on Friday night. Wide receiver/defensive back Alex Bullock not only made the game-saving interception, he hauled in three catches for 23 yards on offense. Bullock is the younger brother of Nebraska freshman walk-on John Bullock and was inserted in the Junior Jays' starting lineup late in 2018 as a sophomore.
2. AJ Rollins showed what he is capable of at tight end. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound junior received scholarship offers from Nebraska and Iowa State over the summer and on Friday night he lived up to the hype by making two big catches in big moments. The first set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brayden Woodard in the third quarter. Rollins' second catch was a key play in the fourth quarter. He flashed across the middle of the field for a third and long reception. Rollins played both ways and showed some physicality at defensive end.
3. Marques Sigle made plays all over the field for North. The senior North Dakota State commit is a punisher at safety and made a big 44-yard, first-quarter catch on a third and long. Sigle wasn't alone as a star for North on Friday night. Senior Treon Fairgood-Jones had a big night in the run game. Fairgood-Jones rushed 28 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
1 of 14
Omaha Creighton Prep's Pat Foley, center, celebrates scoring the winning field goal with teammate Sam Meysenburg in overtime. Prep defeated Omaha North 24-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.