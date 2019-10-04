Millard South stopped Elkhorn South's final drive of the game in the red zone with under a minute left in a 26-21 win.

Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game.

1. Isaiah Harris probably doesn't get enough recognition as one of the best running backs in the state. Harris rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He showed his speed on the Patriots' opening drive with a 40-yard burst up the middle. With Millard South pinned back inside its own 10-yard line, he broke an 87-yard run and two plays later scored from the four-yard line. Harris has the agility, vision and toughness to pick up the tough yards. Junior quarterback TJ Urban came out in the second half and led the Patriots in rushing and eventually scored the game-winning touchdown.

2. Millard South's defensive line was impressive Friday night. Kohl Herbolsheimer made tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage. Although he didn't have a sack, Brynden Anderson caused problems for the Elkhorn South offensive line, specifically when the Storm took Teddy Prochazka out for a series to rest. Junior defensive tackle Jack Nickolisen had an impressive game for the Patriots in the middle.

3. Elkhorn South senior Jack Paradis showed his sideline to sideline tackling ability and leadership for the Storm. Paradis was flying all over the field and seemed to be in the correct position to make plays. He is undervalued when discussing the top linebackers in the state.

Photos: Nebraska high school football Super Six 2019

High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.

