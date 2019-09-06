1. It will be hard to find two better quarterbacks on the same field as Skutt senior Tyson Gordon and Roncalli senior Jack Dotzler — in any classification. Dotzler eluded defenders all night and threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 51 yards and a score. Gordon rushed 15 times for 131 yards and one touchdown, while completing 9 of 17 for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
2. Roncalli receiver Shane Orr is one the elite receivers in Nebraska. He has a knack for getting open and showed he has great balance and awareness. Orr made three huge plays in the Roncalli high-powered passing game, finishing 90 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Another threat in the Roncalli passing game was tight end Ryan Fenoglio. The 6-1 senior was effective catching seam routes on his way to 98 yards on five catches.
3. The Omaha Skutt rushing attack couldn't be stopped all night. Northern Iowa commit Blake Anderson (6-foot-4, 275 pounds), center Blake Brummer (6-2, 260) and offensive guard Ryne Emanuel (6-2, 225) opened up big running lanes at will. The SkyHawks rushed for a total of 332 yards, led by senior running back Grant Diesing's 160 yards on 18 carries and a score.
1 of 13
Omaha Skutt's Max Brinker is greeted by Robbie Trout after scoring a touchdown against Omaha Roncalli.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.