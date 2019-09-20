Bellevue West defeated Elkhorn South 36-13 in a matchup of top-five teams. The No. 1 Thunderbirds' defense was the story in the win over the No. 4 Storm.
Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's four takes from the game.
* * *
1. Bellevue West might just have a defense to go with its high-powered offense. The defensive backs had a big night for the T-Birds. Senior corner Trey Hepburn had a second-half interception, and Jerome Houston and Cruz Jurado each had multiple deflections. Elkhorn South has a strong rushing attack and the Bellevue West defensive line seemed to take it personally Friday night. Senior defensive tackle David Shannon and TJ Griffin more than held their own in the middle, while Matt Thompson and sophomore Caden Camese were able to disrupt the the Storm off the edges.
2.Zavier Betts was virtually unstoppable. The Nebraska commit deserves all the praise he gets as one of the top players in the state. No matter what Elkhorn South did to try and stop Betts, it didn't work. Not to be outdone was his teammate Jay Ducker, a Northern Illinois commit, who scored three times including a nice catch out of the backfield .
3. Nate Glantz had a great showing against the toughest test he's seen all year. Glantz is a dual-threat quarterback that showed a lot of toughness . Bellevue West has had some good quarterbacks in the last decade, but Glantz might just be the perfect fit for the high-powered spread attack.
4. Elkhorn South senior Jack Paradis showed a lot of toughness and ability . Paradis was flying all over the field and made plays from sideline to sideline. He is undervalued when discussing the top linebackers in the state.
1 of 14
2019
Standing from left: Logan Jones, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West. Sitting/crouching from left: Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic.
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
Each year The World-Herald names the Super Six, the state's top football players entering the season. Look back through every Super Six selection since 2006.
1 of 14
2019
Standing from left: Logan Jones, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West. Sitting/crouching from left: Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
From left: Jared Bubak, Lincoln Christian; Gavin Rush, Aurora; Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood; Jacob Matthew, Millard North; Noah Fant, Omaha South; Nick Lenners, Lincoln Southwest.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Adam Holtorf, Seward; Tanner Borchardt, Gothenburg; C.J. Johnson, Bellevue West; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Michael Decker, Omaha North; DaiShon Neal, Omaha Central.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
From left: Jerald Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Luke Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Mick Stoltenberg, Gretna; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Easton Stick, Omaha Creighton Prep; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Top from left: Tavarius Bender, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Shoff, Cambridge; Sam Cotton, Lincoln Southeast. Bottom from left: Jake Schany, Blair; Drew Ott, Giltner; Michael Malloy, Sioux City Heelan.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Clockwise from top left: Ryne Reeves, Crete; Daniel Davie, Beatrice; Zach Sterup, Hastings St. Cecillia; Quentin Urban, Millard South; Cole Fisher, Millard North; Ted Lampkin, Omaha Central.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
From left: Matt Hoch, Harlan; Tyler Evans, Waverly; Ronald Coleman Jr., Omaha North; Antaries Daniels, Omaha Northwest; Andrew Rodriguez, Aurora; Brandon Scherff, Denison-Schleswig.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Standing from left: Jon Lechner, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brandon Wegher, Sioux City Heelan; Tyrone Sellers, McCook; Cole Pensick, Lincoln Northeast. Kneeling from left: Vondrae Tostenson, Millard South; C.J. Zimmerer, Omaha Gross.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Dan Hoch, Harlan; Collins Okafor, Omaha Westside; Baker Steinkuhler, Lincoln Southwest; Sean Fisher, Millard North; John Levorson, Crete; Trevor Robinson, Elkhorn.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Clockwise from top left: Kyle Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Harland Gunn, Omaha Central; Noah Keller, Kearney; Phillip Bates, Omaha North; Niles Paul, Omaha North; Jared Crick, Cozad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.