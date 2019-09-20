Bellevue West defeated Elkhorn South 36-13 in a matchup of top-five teams. The No. 1 Thunderbirds' defense was the story in the win over the No. 4 Storm.

Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's four takes from the game.

* * *

1. Bellevue West might just have a defense to go with its high-powered offense. The defensive backs had a big night for the T-Birds. Senior corner Trey Hepburn had a second-half interception, and Jerome Houston and Cruz Jurado each had multiple deflections. Elkhorn South has a strong rushing attack and the Bellevue West defensive line seemed to take it personally Friday night. Senior defensive tackle David Shannon and TJ Griffin more than held their own in the middle, while Matt Thompson and sophomore Caden Camese were able to disrupt the the Storm off the edges.

2. Zavier Betts was virtually unstoppable. The Nebraska commit deserves all the praise he gets as one of the top players in the state. No matter what Elkhorn South did to try and stop Betts, it didn't work. Not to be outdone was his teammate Jay Ducker, a Northern Illinois commit, who scored three times including a nice catch out of the backfield .

3. Nate Glantz had a great showing against the toughest test he's seen all year. Glantz is a dual-threat quarterback that showed a lot of toughness . Bellevue West has had some good quarterbacks in the last decade, but Glantz might just be the perfect fit for the high-powered spread attack.

4. Elkhorn South senior Jack Paradis showed a lot of toughness and ability . Paradis was flying all over the field and made plays from sideline to sideline. He is undervalued when discussing the top linebackers in the state.

