Millard South junior Kohl Herbolsheimer has committed to Wyoming. The 6-foot-3, 276-pound lineman announced his commitment via Twitter on Wednesday morning.
"I committed because of where it's (Wyoming) is located and because of the way coach Bohl coaches," Herbolsheimer said, referring to Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. "It's a family atmosphere and it has everything I like to do (hunting, fishing) — in Wyoming."
Herbolsheimer officially visited Wyoming last weekend. It was his first official visit.
"When we're leaving, I didn't want to leave," he said. "I loved everything about it and knew it was the right choice."
Herbolsheimer, the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2020 NebHSRecruiting.com player rankings, plays both the offensive and defensive line for Millard South. He will start as an interior lineman or offensive guard when he gets to Laramie.
Along with Wyoming, Herbolsheimer held FBS scholarship offers from Colorado State and Texas State. South Dakota State, North Dakota, Western Illinois, Illinois State and Jacksonville State are the FCS schools that offered.
After originally planning to wait until the February signing date, Herbolsheimer is shutting down his recruitment and will sign a letter of intent to Wyoming during the early signing period in December.
