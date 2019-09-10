Millard North senior Kason Kelley announced his commitment to North Dakota on Tuesday.
"The UND coach saw me at Iowa's camp and they started recruiting me then. I went there for an unofficial visit when they played Drake and I enjoyed the atmosphere there and the facilities are really nice," Kelley said of his commitment. "I feel like I would fit in really well with the defense there."
Kelley, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker, becomes the second Nebraskan to commit to UND in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Millard South senior athlete Chase Perchal committed to the Fighting Hawks in June.
"It will be nice to go up there with someone I know," Kelley said.
Kelley chose UND over an offer from South Dakota and multiple regional Division II schools.
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer.
