World-Herald prep recruiting expert Mike Sautter recaps the second week of Nebraska high school football and takes a look ahead to week three.
Check out the video at the top of the page. You can also check out the rest of our high school football coverage below:
Millard West's Kaedyn Odermann runs in a touchdown as Omaha Burke's Michael Payne III and Austin Dougherty try to tackle him.
Millard West's Dalys Beanum leads the Wildcats of the gates.
Millard West's Ethan Valencia breaks a tackle by Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts runs into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts breaks through the Millard West line.
Millard West's Tristan Gomes is tackled by Omaha Burke's Brayden Pommier-Williams.
Omaha Burke's Trevor Lampkin celebrates after stopping Millard West's Dalys Beanum.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts breaks a tackle by Millard West's Evan Bonner.
Omaha Burke's Reid Burke hands the ball off to Tonio Clark.
Omaha Burke's Brayden Pommier-Williams tackles Millard West's Kaedyn Odermann.
Omaha Burke's Trevor Lampkin breaks up a pass intended to Millard West's Dalys Beanum.
