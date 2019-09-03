Mike Sautter's best of week one of Nebraska high school football, top storylines for week two

World-Herald prep recruiting expert Mike Sautter recaps the first week of Nebraska high school football and takes a look ahead to week two.
Check out the video at the top of the page. You can also check out the rest of our high school football coverage below:
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts runs in a third quarter touchdown reception against Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln Southeast's Derek Branch knocks the ball loose from Omaha Burke quarterback Reid Burke.
Lincoln Southeast quarterback Shadon Shannon scrambles in the first quarter.
Omaha Burke's Jaylon Roussell runs the ball.
Omaha Burke's David Moreano catches an interception intended for Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget.
Lincoln Southeast's Nick Halleen breaks a tackle from Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts.
Omaha Burke's Jaylon Roussell runs the ball ahead of Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget, left and Isaac Gifford, right.
Lincoln Southeast's Issac Gifford catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter in front of Omaha Burke's Austin Dougherty.
Lincoln Southeast's Issac Gifford scores a touchdown in the second quarter.
Omaha Burke's Jerald Abington, center, celebrates following the Bulldogs' 16-14 win.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts catches a long pass to set up a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Omaha Burke quarterback Reid Burke throws a pass against Lincoln Southeast.
Lincoln Southeast's Ethan Steer breaks a tackle from Omaha Burke's Tyreece Wynne.
Omaha Burke quarterback Reid Burke throws a pass.
