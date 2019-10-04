The Huskers will have their fourth home game of the season Saturday, and some of the top in-state prospects are planning to be in attendance.

Here is the list of recruits expected to be at the Nebraska-Northwestern game.

Those that appear in our NebHSRecruiting rankings for 2020 and 2021 will have their ranking included in parenthesis.

* * *

2020

Bellevue West wide receiver Zavier Betts (No. 2 overall, No. 2 WR), Nebraska scholarship commit (official visit)

Lincoln Southeast lineman Xavier Trevino (No. 16 overall, No. 2 OL), Nebraska walk-on commit

Waverly athlete Mason Nieman, Nebraska walk-on commit

Aurora tight end Nate Boerkircher (No. 3 TE), Nebraska walk-on commit

Johnson-Brock athlete Ty Hahn (No. 7 overall, No. 1 ATH)

Columbus running back Joey Braasch (No. 3 RB)

Omaha Westside athlete Grant Tagge

Millard West defensive end Baylor Brannen, Nebraska walk-on offer

Centennial running back Davon Brees

Elkhorn South athlete Elliott Brown

Omaha Burke quarterback Reid Burke

York linebacker Tom Erwin

Lincoln Southeast running back Nick Halleen

Southern athlete Braden Klover

Seward lineman Tyler Lenz

Wahoo running back Trevin Luben

Fremont lineman Keegan Manning

Elmwood-Murdock lineman Tyler Marlatt

Gibbon lineman Chi Onate

Fremont Bergan lineman Elijah Simonson

High Plans running back Keaton Van Housen

2021

Omaha Westside corner back Avante Dickerson (No. 1 overall), Nebraska scholarship target

Omaha Creighton Prep wide receiver Alex Bullock

Elkhorn defensive back Isaac Robinson

Omaha North linebacker Sam Scott

2022

Fremont Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre

2023

Fremont Bergan wide receiver Kade McIntyre

