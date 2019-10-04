The Huskers will have their fourth home game of the season Saturday, and some of the top in-state prospects are planning to be in attendance.
Here is the list of recruits expected to be at the Nebraska-Northwestern game.
Those that appear in our NebHSRecruiting rankings for
2020 and 2021 will have their ranking included in parenthesis. 2020
Bellevue West wide receiver Zavier Betts (No. 2 overall, No. 2 WR), Nebraska scholarship commit (official visit)
Lincoln Southeast lineman Xavier Trevino (No. 16 overall, No. 2 OL), Nebraska walk-on commit
Waverly athlete Mason Nieman, Nebraska walk-on commit
Aurora tight end Nate Boerkircher (No. 3 TE), Nebraska walk-on commit
Johnson-Brock athlete Ty Hahn (No. 7 overall, No. 1 ATH)
Columbus running back Joey Braasch (No. 3 RB)
Omaha Westside athlete Grant Tagge
Millard West defensive end Baylor Brannen, Nebraska walk-on offer
Centennial running back Davon Brees
Elkhorn South athlete Elliott Brown
Omaha Burke quarterback Reid Burke
York linebacker Tom Erwin
Lincoln Southeast running back Nick Halleen
Southern athlete Braden Klover
Seward lineman Tyler Lenz
Wahoo running back Trevin Luben
Fremont lineman Keegan Manning
Elmwood-Murdock lineman Tyler Marlatt
Fremont Bergan lineman Elijah Simonson
High Plans running back Keaton Van Housen
2021
Omaha Westside corner back Avante Dickerson (No. 1 overall), Nebraska scholarship target
Omaha Creighton Prep wide receiver Alex Bullock
Elkhorn defensive back Isaac Robinson
Omaha North linebacker Sam Scott
2022
Fremont Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre
2023
Fremont Bergan wide receiver Kade McIntyre
