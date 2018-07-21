Lincoln High athlete Darius Luff committed to play football at North Dakota on Saturday.
UND was the first and only Division I school to extend Luff a scholarship offer. He earned that offer after impressing during a camp at Iowa State, which UND coaches also attended.
Luff chose UND over scholarship offers from Division II programs Augustana and Sioux Falls. Augustana also recruited him for track.
Luff plays both sides of the ball for Lincoln High. He recorded 41 tackles, including six for loss, and two fumble recoveries last season as a safety. He received All-Class A honorable mention.
Luff is also a standout track athlete. He won gold in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles at the state meet.
Luff was the seventh in-state prospect to commit to play Division I football. Nick Henrich from Omaha Burke became the eighth later Saturday night. Four are Nebraska commits — Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff), Garrett Snodgrass (York), Ethan Piper (Norfolk Catholic) and Henrich. Lincoln North Star's Luke Reimer and Auburn's Baily Darnell are committed to South Dakota State, and McCook's DJ Gross is pledged to South Dakota.
I’ve decided to announce my commitment to the University of North Dakota to play football! 💚🏈 pic.twitter.com/Qih2G85XUr— Darius Luff (@dariusluff1) July 21, 2018
