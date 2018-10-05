Cam Kleinschmidt
Cam Kleinschmidt

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Lincoln High senior Cam Kleinschmidt became the third known commit in Nebraska’s 2019 walk-on class.

Kleinschmidt received his preferred walk-on offer Wednesday and committed Friday morning.

“It feels like home and I have always dreamed about going to Nebraska since I was a little kid,” said Kleinschmidt, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back. “The facilities are amazing and I love everything about it.”

Kleinschmidt was born in Georgia and adopted by third-generation farmers Kurt and Abbi. He made the move from Sutton to Lincoln High before his senior season. The transition has been almost seamless with his new teammates. He has 34 tackles, including 20 solo stops, through five games.

He lines up all over the field for the Links. He can play as an in-the-box strong safety and at running back/wide receiver. At Nebraska, he will be on the defensive side of the ball.

“They talked to me about starting out at either safety or defensive back,” he said.

