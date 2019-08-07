Nebraska released its initial 110-man camp roster Wednesday, and it's littered with walk-ons from the state.
That's been a major point of emphasis for Husker coach Scott Frost. His first camp roster last year had 11 freshman walk-ons from Nebraska. He added an even bigger class of in-state walk-ons in 2019 — at least 21 joined the team this offseason — though only four made the cut for camp as many upperclassman walk-ons are still on the team.
A breakdown of the in-state walk-ons by class: Five seniors, one junior, four sophomores, 10 redshirt freshmen and four true freshmen.
There are 24 total in-state walk-ons on the initial camp roster. Let's look at which Nebraskans made the cut:
On defense, the only in-state walk-on along the line is
Fyn Anderson (Lincoln Southeast).
There are four on the roster at inside linebacker —
Luke Reimer (Lincoln North Star), Caden McCormack (Lincoln Southwest), Chris Cassidy (Lincoln Pius X) and Joseph Johnson (Omaha Skutt) — and three more at outside linebacker — Simon Otte (York), Jordan Paup (Central City) and Ryan Schommer (Norfolk).
The secondary has five in-state walk-ons.
Ethan Cox (Blair) and Jeramiah Stovall (Omaha Creighton Prep) are at corner; Tyson Guzman (Omaha Westside), Reid Karel (Seward) and Isaiah Stalbird (Kearney) are at safety.
Moving to offense,
Matt Masker (Kearney Catholic) is the lone walk-on quarterback from Nebraska. He's joined in the backfield by in-state walk-on running backs Brody Belt (Millard West) and Wyatt Mazour (Boone Central). Mazour, a senior, was on scholarship last season and could earn one again this year.
Among the 15 total wide receivers on the roster, three are walk-ons from Nebraska:
Bennett Folkers (Gothenburg), Todd Honas (Aurora) and Wyatt Liewer (O'Neill).
The offensive line has three in-state walk-ons with
A.J. Forbes (Bellevue West), Trent Hixson (Omaha Skutt) and Hunter Miller (Cross County). Hixson worked with the first team Wednesday, and Forbes with the second team.
And last but not least, there are two in-state walk-ons among the specialists.
Isaac Armstrong (Lincoln Southwest) is in line to be the starting punter, and Dylan Jorgensen (Lincoln Southwest) could be Barret Pickering's backup at kicker.
Close
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost, left, and Adrian Martinez throw the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, right, coaches defensive lineman Mosai Newsom, left, in a drill
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, right, hands the ball off to Wan'Dale Robinson during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, left, and Luke McCaffrey talk during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez passes the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Boe Wilson squats down during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti talks with the defense during practice.
Wednesday marked the first day of practice day open to the media.
Nebraska practiced inside of the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Deontai Williams practices recovering a fumble at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Brody Belt waits his turn to run a drill at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Husker Quinton Newsome, left, carries the football as teammate Myles Farmer tackles him during a drill.
Head coach Scott Frost watches a drill during practice.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Alex Davis, left, talks with defensive line coach Tony Tuioti during practice.
Nebraska's Austin Allen talks to the media after practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa talks to the media after practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jaylin Bradley runs the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Noa Pola-Gates walks the field during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek carries a pad during a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills walks the field during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson watches practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Miles Jones jogs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor, left, and Mike Williams run a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kade Warner catches a pass during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Andre Hunt runs a route during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Brenden Jaimes runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jimmy Fritzsche waits for his turn running drills at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Josh Wegener photographed during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska defensive lineman Mosai Newsom practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Brant Banks warms-up during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Ethan Piper runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson lines up for a drill during practice.
Nebraska outside linebacker Jamin Graham recovers the football during a fumble drill.
Nebraska's Michael Lynn runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska outside linebacker Tyrin Ferguson, center, runs a drill during practice.
Nebraskas inside linebacker Mohamed Barry runs through a drill during practice.
Nebraska's Jackson Hannah waits for practice to start at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
The Nebraska football team practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome practices recovering a fumble at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Chris Cassidy listens to the coaching staff during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Quarterback Andrew Bunch takes a snap during practice.
Cornerback Quinton Newsome, left, carries the football during a tackling drill as safety Myles Farmer tries to tackle him.
Cornerback Jeramiah Stovall, left, carries the football as he is hit by safety Eric Lee Jr. during tackling drills.
