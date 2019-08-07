Brody Belt

Running back Brody Belt, a Millard West graduate, is one of 24 in-state walk-ons on the Huskers' training camp roster. 

Nebraska released its initial 110-man camp roster Wednesday, and it's littered with walk-ons from the state.

That's been a major point of emphasis for Husker coach Scott Frost. His first camp roster last year had 11 freshman walk-ons from Nebraska. He added an even bigger class of in-state walk-ons in 2019 — at least 21 joined the team this offseason — though only four made the cut for camp as many upperclassman walk-ons are still on the team.

A breakdown of the in-state walk-ons by class: Five seniors, one junior, four sophomores, 10 redshirt freshmen and four true freshmen. 

There are 24 total in-state walk-ons on the initial camp roster. Let's look at which Nebraskans made the cut:

On defense, the only in-state walk-on along the line is Fyn Anderson (Lincoln Southeast).

There are four on the roster at inside linebacker — Luke Reimer (Lincoln North Star), Caden McCormack (Lincoln Southwest), Chris Cassidy (Lincoln Pius X) and Joseph Johnson (Omaha Skutt) — and three more at outside linebacker — Simon Otte (York), Jordan Paup (Central City) and Ryan Schommer (Norfolk).

The secondary has five in-state walk-ons. Ethan Cox (Blair) and Jeramiah Stovall (Omaha Creighton Prep) are at corner; Tyson Guzman (Omaha Westside), Reid Karel (Seward) and Isaiah Stalbird (Kearney) are at safety.

Moving to offense, Matt Masker (Kearney Catholic) is the lone walk-on quarterback from Nebraska. He's joined in the backfield by in-state walk-on running backs Brody Belt (Millard West) and Wyatt Mazour (Boone Central). Mazour, a senior, was on scholarship last season and could earn one again this year.

Among the 15 total wide receivers on the roster, three are walk-ons from Nebraska: Bennett Folkers (Gothenburg), Todd Honas (Aurora) and Wyatt Liewer (O'Neill).

The offensive line has three in-state walk-ons with A.J. Forbes (Bellevue West), Trent Hixson (Omaha Skutt) and Hunter Miller (Cross County). Hixson worked with the first team Wednesday, and Forbes with the second team.

And last but not least, there are two in-state walk-ons among the specialists. Isaac Armstrong (Lincoln Southwest) is in line to be the starting punter, and Dylan Jorgensen (Lincoln Southwest) could be Barret Pickering's backup at kicker.

