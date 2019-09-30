Aurora senior Nate Boerkircher became the fourth walk-on in Nebraska's 2020 class officially on Monday night.
"It has always been a dream to play at Nebraska," Boerkircher said of his decision. "I have always loved Nebraska and the fan base. It just felt like home."
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end announced his commitment publicly on Monday, but actually committed on the spot prior to NU's kick off against Ohio State on Saturday.
"He (NU's Director of High School Relations Kenny Wilhite) asked if I wanted to walk on and I went and found my parent and we talked about it, so I went back over and told him I would," Boerkircher said. "He was excited about it."
Boerkircher chose Nebraska over a scholarship offer from Division II Chadron State. He also had Division I interest from Wyoming, Western Illinois and Northern Colorado. Division II Sioux Falls and Wayne state had been in contact but did not offer a scholarship.
He will have a familiar face when he gets to Nebraska. His brother, Ian, is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman that joined NU after a redshirt season at UNK.
Like his brother, Boerkircher will begin his career at tight end, but could grow into an offensive lineman later in his career.
Boerkircher joins in-state players Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast) and Ashton Hausmann (Norris) in NU's 2020 walk-on class. Long snapper Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, MI) is the other walk-on commit.
Photos: Husker football walk-ons who've played during 2019 season
Nebraska leans heavily on its walk-on program, and many have seen the field during the 2019 season. Here's a collection of all those who've appeared in at least one game this season, listed alphabetically by last name.
