The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features No. 3 Millard South vs. No. 7 Elkhorn South. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Elkhorn Stadium.
The two teams met last season with Millard South winning 28-21. Another competitive game is expected Friday night.
"We have so much respect for Millard South's coaching staff as we do for any staff in the state," Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said. "They have outstanding schemes on both sides of the ball and the schemes really maximize the talented, explosive players they have."
One of those explosive players for the Patriots is junior quarterback TJ Urban. Through five games Urban has thrown for 664 yards and rushed for 327 while totaling 11 touchdowns. Millard South senior Isaiah Harris leads the team in rushing with 613 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"They have a great dual-threat quarterback, an outstanding running back and a powerful offensive line," Rosenberg said. "On defense they are physical and fly to the football. We're excited for the game."
Elkhorn South features a run-first offense led by senior running back Eli Hustad and quarterback Elliott Brown. Defensively the Storm's leader is middle linebacker Jack Paradis. The matchup of Paradis and Urban/Harris will be one to watch Friday night.
Both teams have stars on the lines. Junior Nebraska commit Teddy Prochazka leads the Storm and is a two-way player. As is Millard South senior and Wyoming commit Kohl Herbolsheimer.
