Look all over the country, and you'll find Nebraskans playing college football. So we checked out the depth charts to see which players from our state are cracking the two-deep.
Here's a rundown of players from Nebraska high schools in line to make an impact for Division I college football teams this season.
FBS
Nebraska
Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 12
Listed as starters: Trent Hixson (Omaha Skutt), So., LG; Cameron Jurgens (Beatrice), R-Fr., C; Isaac Armstrong (Lincoln Southwest), Sr., P.
Listed as backups: Broc Bando (IMG Academy/Lincoln Southwest), So. LT; Austin Allen (Aurora), So., TE; Noah Vedral (Wahoo Neumann), So., QB; Wyatt Mazour (Boone Central), Sr., RB; Ben Stille (Ashland-Greenwood), Jr., DE; Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff), Fr., OLB; Isaiah Stalbird (Kearney), R-Fr., S; Reid Karel (Seward), Sr., S; Dylan Jorgensen (Lincoln Southwest), Fr., K.
Kansas State
Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 2
Listed as starters: Nick Lenners (Lincoln Southwest), So., FB; Adam Holtorf (Seward), Sr., C.
Colorado State
Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 1
Listed as starters: Nouredin Nouili (Norris), Fr., OG.
Wyoming
Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 2
Listed as starter: Rudy Stofer (Kearney), So., LT.
Listed as backup: Patrick Arnold (Gretna), So., C.
Arizona State
Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 1
Listed as backup: Jared Bubak (Lincoln Christian), Jr., TE.
Wisconsin
Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 1
Listed as starter: Bryson Williams (Lincoln Southeast), So., NT.
Ohio
Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 2
Listed as starter: Brett Kitrell (Ashland-Greenwood), Jr., LG.
Listed as backup: Brian Arp (Kearney), Sr., NT.
Georgia Southern
Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 1
Listed as starter: Ryan Langan (Riverside), Jr., LS.
Louisiana-Lafayette
Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 1
Listed as backup: Masry Mapieu (York), So., NT.
Central Florida
Listed as starter: Alex Harris (Kearney), Jr., Holder.
* * *
FCS
South Dakota State
Nebraskans on initial depth chart: 8 (2017, 10; 2018, 11)
Listed as starters: Cade Johnson (Bellevue West), Jr., WR; Matt Clark (Syracuse), Sr., C; Luke Sellers (Papillion-La Vista South), Sr., FB; Josh Manchigiah (Papillion-La Vista South), Jr., SS; Ryan Earith (Papillion-La Vista South), Sr., DE; Ben Dinkel (Kearney), So., P.
Listed as backups: Jack Domandle (Millard West), Jr., C; Cole Frahm (Omaha Burke), So., K.
South Dakota
Nebraskans on initial depth chart: 4 (2017, 2; 2018, 3)
Listed as starters: DeValon Whitcomb (Omaha North), Sr., DT; Jake Mathew (Millard North), Jr., MLB.
Listed as backups: Trystn Ducker (Bellevue West), senior, wide receiver; Dominic Long (Gothenburg), sophomore, kicker.
Drake
Nebraskans on the roster: 3
Braeden Hartwig (Lincoln Southwest), Jr., RB; Taylor Murph (Ralston), Sr., WR; Linden Howe (Kearney), Fr., LB.
*No depth chart was available.
Northern Iowa
Nebraskans on initial depth chart: 1 (2017, 0; 2018, 0)
Listed as a backup: Caden Houghtelling (Cambridge), R-Fr., NT.
North Dakota
Nebraskans on initial depth chart: 1 (2018, 1)
Listed as starter. Alex Cloyd (Millard South), Jr., TE.
Northern Colorado
Nebraskans on initial depth chart: 1 (2018, 1)
Listed as backup: Kevin Williams (Omaha North), So., OT.
