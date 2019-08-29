Look all over the country, and you'll find Nebraskans playing college football. So we checked out the depth charts to see which players from our state are cracking the two-deep. 

Here's a rundown of players from Nebraska high schools in line to make an impact for Division I college football teams this season.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

FBS

Nebraska

Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 12

Listed as starters: Trent Hixson (Omaha Skutt), So., LG; Cameron Jurgens (Beatrice), R-Fr., C; Isaac Armstrong (Lincoln Southwest), Sr., P.

Listed as backups: Broc Bando (IMG Academy/Lincoln Southwest), So. LT; Austin Allen (Aurora), So., TE; Noah Vedral (Wahoo Neumann), So., QB; Wyatt Mazour (Boone Central), Sr., RB; Ben Stille (Ashland-Greenwood), Jr., DE; Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff), Fr., OLB; Isaiah Stalbird (Kearney), R-Fr., S; Reid Karel (Seward), Sr., S; Dylan Jorgensen (Lincoln Southwest), Fr., K.

Kansas State

Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 2

Listed as starters: Nick Lenners (Lincoln Southwest), So., FB; Adam Holtorf (Seward), Sr., C.

Colorado State

Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 1

Listed as starters: Nouredin Nouili (Norris), Fr., OG.

Wyoming

Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 2

Listed as starter: Rudy Stofer (Kearney), So., LT.

Listed as backup: Patrick Arnold (Gretna), So., C.

Arizona State

Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 1

Listed as backup: Jared Bubak (Lincoln Christian), Jr., TE.

Wisconsin

Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 1

Listed as starter: Bryson Williams (Lincoln Southeast), So., NT.

Ohio

Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 2

Listed as starter: Brett Kitrell (Ashland-Greenwood), Jr., LG.

Listed as backup: Brian Arp (Kearney), Sr., NT.

Georgia Southern

Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 1

Listed as starter: Ryan Langan (Riverside), Jr., LS.

Louisiana-Lafayette

Nebraskans listed on initial depth chart: 1

Listed as backup: Masry Mapieu (York), So., NT.

Central Florida

Listed as starter: Alex Harris (Kearney), Jr., Holder.

* * *

FCS

South Dakota State

Nebraskans on initial depth chart: 8 (2017, 10; 2018, 11)

Listed as starters: Cade Johnson (Bellevue West), Jr., WR; Matt Clark (Syracuse), Sr., C; Luke Sellers (Papillion-La Vista South), Sr., FB; Josh Manchigiah (Papillion-La Vista South), Jr., SS; Ryan Earith (Papillion-La Vista South), Sr., DE; Ben Dinkel (Kearney), So., P.

Listed as backups: Jack Domandle (Millard West), Jr., C; Cole Frahm (Omaha Burke), So., K.

South Dakota

Nebraskans on initial depth chart: 4 (2017, 2; 2018, 3)

Listed as starters: DeValon Whitcomb (Omaha North), Sr., DT; Jake Mathew (Millard North), Jr., MLB.

Listed as backups: Trystn Ducker (Bellevue West), senior, wide receiver; Dominic Long (Gothenburg), sophomore, kicker.

Drake

Nebraskans on the roster: 3

Braeden Hartwig (Lincoln Southwest), Jr., RB; Taylor Murph (Ralston), Sr., WR; Linden Howe (Kearney), Fr., LB.

*No depth chart was available.

Northern Iowa

Nebraskans on initial depth chart: 1 (2017, 0; 2018, 0)

Listed as a backup: Caden Houghtelling (Cambridge), R-Fr., NT.

North Dakota

Nebraskans on initial depth chart: 1 (2018, 1)

Listed as starter. Alex Cloyd (Millard South), Jr., TE.

Northern Colorado

Nebraskans on initial depth chart: 1 (2018, 1)

Listed as backup: Kevin Williams (Omaha North), So., OT.

