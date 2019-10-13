Joey Braasch

2020 Columbus running back Joey Braasch announced his commitment to Wyoming.

Columbus senior Joey Braasch ended his recruitment on Sunday night when he announced via twitter he was committing to Wyoming.

"They continued to pursue me," the 6-foot-3, 200-pound running back said. "There wasn't a day in the last two months that they weren't talking to me."

Braasch, the No. 3 running back in the 2020 NebHSRecruiting rankings, will play running back at Wyoming.

He has a blend of power and speed with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash. Through six games he has rushed for 511 yards on 78 carries — 6.6 yards per attempt — and seven touchdowns. He also has five receptions for 50 yards.

"It is a true family feeling there, and they really want me there, and I am going to be at home there," Braasch said.

He chose the Cowboys over a walk-on offer from Nebraska and a scholarship offer from Northern Iowa. He plans to sign a letter of intent during the early signing period in December.

"100% I am shutting it down," Braasch said in regards to his recruitment.

Braasch is the second known Nebraskan committed to Wyoming in the 2020 ​recruiting class. He joins Millard South lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer who committed to the Cowboys in September.

