Columbus senior Joey Braasch ended his recruitment on Sunday night when he announced via twitter he was committing to Wyoming.
"They continued to pursue me," the 6-foot-3, 200-pound running back said. "There wasn't a day in the last two months that they weren't talking to me."
Braasch, the No. 3 running back in the 2020 NebHSRecruiting rankings, will play running back at Wyoming.
He has a blend of power and speed with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash. Through six games he has rushed for 511 yards on 78 carries — 6.6 yards per attempt — and seven touchdowns. He also has five receptions for 50 yards.
"It is a true family feeling there, and they really want me there, and I am going to be at home there," Braasch said.
He chose the Cowboys over a walk-on offer from Nebraska and a scholarship offer from Northern Iowa. He plans to sign a letter of intent during the early signing period in December.
"100% I am shutting it down," Braasch said in regards to his recruitment.
Braasch is the second known Nebraskan committed to Wyoming in the 2020 recruiting class. He joins Millard South lineman
Kohl Herbolsheimer who committed to the Cowboys in September.
Close
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Army, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside
Offers: Northern Illinois, South Dakota State
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Army, Nevada, Idaho State
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
Kason Kelley, Millard North
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff
Offers: Northern Colorado
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Offers: South Dakota State
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside
Max Murrell, Millard North
Murrell committed to Stanford on Monday, Sept. 9.
Latrell Wrighstell Jr., Omaha Central
Offers: North Texas, Northern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, South Dakota State
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High
Jayme Horan, Millard South
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North
Committed: California Baptist
Nyayien Koang, Lincoln High
Committed: Northwestern State
Maddie Krull, Millard South
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside
Committed: Illinois State
Parker Stafford, Omaha Marian
Committed: Eastern Illinois
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Army, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside
Offers: Northern Illinois, South Dakota State
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Army, Nevada, Idaho State
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
Kason Kelley, Millard North
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff
Offers: Northern Colorado
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Offers: South Dakota State
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside
Max Murrell, Millard North
Murrell committed to Stanford on Monday, Sept. 9.
Latrell Wrighstell Jr., Omaha Central
Offers: North Texas, Northern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, South Dakota State
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High
Jayme Horan, Millard South
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North
Committed: California Baptist
Nyayien Koang, Lincoln High
Committed: Northwestern State
Maddie Krull, Millard South
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside
Committed: Illinois State
Parker Stafford, Omaha Marian
Committed: Eastern Illinois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.