Akol Arop
Omaha Creighton Prep forward Akol Arop has nine scholarship offers and plans to narrow his list soon.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Creighton Prep senior Akol Arop is getting closer to narrowing his list.

The 6-foot-5 forward has a goal of making his college decision before the start of his final high school season.

“I am going to have a sit-down with my family this week and make a decision on my top five schools,” Arop said following his final AAU game with OSA 17U Gauntlet on Sunday in Kansas City. “I will take official visits to those schools sometime in September or October.”

The NCAA allows prospects to take five official visits, and Arop has nine scholarship offers.

Nebraska offered Arop a scholarship July 14 when he was in New York at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale.

Arop’s first scholarship offer was from UNO last December. Drake followed after former Creighton assistant Darian DeVries was named coach.

Arop also has offers from San Diego, Tulsa, Towson, UAB, UC Davis and UNC Greensboro.

Arop will likely choose Nebraska, UNO and Drake as three of his five visits. He built a strong relationship with DeVries when DeVries was at Creighton. UNO has had Arop on campus for multiple unofficial visits, and Nebraska hasn’t missed an AAU game of his since offering the scholarship.

Two new schools to contact Arop are Weber State and Utah State. Former Nebraska assistant Craig Smith is in his first season as coach at Utah State.

Arop is best known for his athleticism and vertical jump but has been working on his shooting. Arop was an All-Nebraska selection and has a no-step vertical jump of 36 inches.

Arop said he would like to make his commitment by “the first part of November.”

Mike is a prep recruiting specialist for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MikeSautterOWH. Phone: 402-444-1335.

