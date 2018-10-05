Seward senior wing Nate Lliteras has narrowed his college decision down to three.

Lliteras told The World-Herald his commitment decision is now down to Air Force, Army and Longwood, which extended an offer to the 6-foot-6 Lliteras on Oct. 2.

“I chose these three schools because I feel most comfortable around these staffs,” Lliteras said. “Army and Air Force each have great resources and facilities. Longwood is really on the come up and I’m considering tagging along.”

Lliteras has already taken two of his five allotted official visits — Army on Sept. 15 and Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 16.

“I love the location, being in the mountains," Lliteras said of his trip to Army. "They have great facilities, and I really appreciate the leadership qualities they instill in their cadets.”

He will take two more official visits to Air Force and Longwood before making his commitment. He plans to have a decision by the early signing period, which begins Nov. 14.

