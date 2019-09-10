Sautter: What is Stanford getting in Max Murrell? An 'extremely athletic' wing with upside

Millard North's Max Murrell averaged 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game as a junior.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

​​Millard North senior Max Murrell, who committed to Stanford on Monday, has improved every season and has yet to reach his full potential.

Last season, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game. With even more talent around him at Millard North this season, Murrell should have an even better senior season.

"Max is an extremely hard worker in the classroom and on the basketball court," Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. "He is a very good teammate with others. His length, running and jumping abilities and versatility will help him and Stanford tremendously."

Canon isn't alone in his praise for Murrell.

"He is extremely athletic, tremendous jumper, especially for someone his size. An outstanding shot blocker that has great anticipation and timing," one rival Metro Conference coach said. "His offensive skill set has improved every year and he has become a much better perimeter shooter. He will be capable of playing his position inside/out and that versatility will help him at the next level. He will need to work on becoming more physical in the paint but has the athleticism and skill set to be a very productive player there."

The intriguing thing about Murrell is his upside. He isn't your stereotypical back-to-the-basket post player: his skill set resembles a wing player. He more than capable of making 3-pointers, can push the pace and lead a fast break and has elite leaping ability which helps him as a rebounder, shot blocker and finisher at the rim.

Not only is Stanford a perfect fit for Murrell as a basketball player, it is a perfect fit for him academically. Murrell has over a 4.0 grade point average, is an Academic All-State performer and has scored a 31 on the ACT.

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 39

Mike is a prep recruiting specialist for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MikeSautterOWH. Phone: 402-444-1335.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription