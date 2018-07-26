Matthew Mors scored 41 points in a varsity game. As an eighth grader.
He surpassed the 1,000-point mark before his freshman high school season ended with a Class AA South Dakota state championship in March.
Creighton was the first Division I school to offer Mors a scholarship. That happened in January. South Dakota State, South Dakota, TCU and Nebraska have followed suit. Wisconsin, Iowa and Purdue are three Big Ten schools showing interest but haven't offered yet.
Mors has made an unofficial visit to three schools — Creighton, South Dakota and Wisconsin. He’s planning more.
“I think all of the schools that have offered me I will get to their campus at some point in the fall,” the 6-foot-7, 218-pound sophomore said. “Iowa and Purdue are two that I am planning on going to in the fall also.”
Creighton is heavily recruiting Mors. Former Bluejay assistant coach Darian DeVries was his lead recruiter, but now it sounds like Greg McDermott has taken the reigns.
“Coach Mac is the coach from Creighton that I talk to most of the time,” Mors said. “He is great and he really cares about his players. (Creighton) is a great program."
Nebraska offered Mors on Friday night after coach Tim Miles saw him play for his South Dakota Attack AAU team in Wichita, Kansas, at Mullen’s High Profile Invitational.
“I was very excited ... it was my first Big Ten offer and they are a really great program,” Mors said. “Most people don’t think of Nebraska as a basketball school, but that can change.”
Mors will take his time with the recruiting process and has no timetable for when he’d like to make a commitment, saying he’s not even close. In the meantime he is working to improve his all-around game.
“I need to improve my ball handling and fine tune the rest of the aspects of my game,” he said. “My versatility defines me as a player. It all just depends on my matchup really. I can take my guy to the bucket if I need to and I can shoot the 3-pointer as well.”
Mors averaged 24 points and six rebounds as a freshman but knows he can improve from there.
“I want to be the best I can be and get in the gym every single day," Mors said. "The ultimate goal is to win as many games as I can with whatever team I’m on.”
