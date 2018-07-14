NEW YORK — The OSA Crusaders 17-and-under and 16U Gauntlet teams ran into AAU basketball and individual greatness Saturday afternoon in the Elite Eight of the Adidas Gauntlet Finale.

Indiana Elite 54, OSA 16U Gauntlet 31

Indiana Elite showed why it is the top-ranked 16U team in the country Saturday afternoon, defeating OSA 16U Gauntlet 54-31.

Indiana Elite features a handful of top-150 players from the 2020 class. Two of its stars hold scholarship offers from Nebraska.

Culver (Ind.) shooting guard Trey Galloway (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) holds offers from Butler, Nebraska, Michigan State and Purdue. His teammate, Tre Coleman (Jeffersonville, Indiana), a 6-5, 190-pound small forward, has an offer from the Huskers.

OSA had two leads. The first was on Haggan Hilgendorf's opening-possession layup. The second was at 5-2 after a Xavier Watts 3-pointer.

“They are really good and there is a reason why they are ranked No. 1 in the country,” OSA 16U Gauntlet coach Jim Simons said. “They are big, strong, physical, really skilled and play well together.”

OSA struggled to make the shots that the were able to get off in the first half. Shooting 5 of 28 in the opening 16 minutes didn't help.

“We were going to need to shoot the ball really well against them today and we didn’t do it,” Simons said. “Credit to them. They are really sound defensively and nothing came easy for us.”

OSA was led in scoring by Omaha Central junior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. with nine points and Hillgendorf with seven points.

“We just couldn’t get any easy baskets and it was really hard to score in the half court,” Simons said. “Everything was just tough and they made use perimeter orientated.”

ITPS Wildcats (Pittsburgh) 66, OSA 17U Gauntlet 56

ITPS might just have a McDonald's All-American in 6-9 center Oscar Tshiebwe. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Tshiebwe is ranked No. 55 in the country. He set the tone early and often for ITPS.

“He is a monster. I thought we fought like hell to guard him,” OSA 17U Gauntlet coach Andy King said. “Anytime he’s by the rim it’s a dunk, and anytime they missed a shot close to the rim we would fight like crazy to box him out, and sometimes that is a lot easier said than done.”

OSA was at a clear size disadvantage in the game. The Wildcats have a lineup of no one under 6-3. It showed on the boards as ITPS outrebounded the Crusaders 36-19.

“Their guards are the size of our post players,” King said. “These are the kind of games we need to be ready for in the next to weekends if we really want to play at the highest level.”

Despite being undersized, Omaha Creighton Prep junior Akol Arop showed he can compete at the highest level. He shot 8 of 14 to lead OSA in scoring with 19 points and tied for a team-high six rebounds. Lincoln Pius X guard Charlie Easley was the only other player in double figures with 11 points. He also grabbed six rebounds.

