NEW YORK — The OSA Crusaders 17-and-under and 16U Gauntlet teams ran into AAU basketball and individual greatness Saturday afternoon in the Elite Eight of the Adidas Gauntlet Finale.
Indiana Elite 54, OSA 16U Gauntlet 31
Indiana Elite showed why it is the top-ranked 16U team in the country Saturday afternoon, defeating OSA 16U Gauntlet 54-31.
Indiana Elite features a handful of top-150 players from the 2020 class. Two of its stars hold scholarship offers from Nebraska.
Culver (Ind.) shooting guard Trey Galloway (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) holds offers from Butler, Nebraska, Michigan State and Purdue. His teammate, Tre Coleman (Jeffersonville, Indiana), a 6-5, 190-pound small forward, has an offer from the Huskers.
OSA had two leads. The first was on Haggan Hilgendorf's opening-possession layup. The second was at 5-2 after a Xavier Watts 3-pointer.
“They are really good and there is a reason why they are ranked No. 1 in the country,” OSA 16U Gauntlet coach Jim Simons said. “They are big, strong, physical, really skilled and play well together.”
OSA struggled to make the shots that the were able to get off in the first half. Shooting 5 of 28 in the opening 16 minutes didn't help.
“We were going to need to shoot the ball really well against them today and we didn’t do it,” Simons said. “Credit to them. They are really sound defensively and nothing came easy for us.”
OSA was led in scoring by Omaha Central junior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. with nine points and Hillgendorf with seven points.
“We just couldn’t get any easy baskets and it was really hard to score in the half court,” Simons said. “Everything was just tough and they made use perimeter orientated.”
ITPS Wildcats (Pittsburgh) 66, OSA 17U Gauntlet 56
ITPS might just have a McDonald's All-American in 6-9 center Oscar Tshiebwe. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Tshiebwe is ranked No. 55 in the country. He set the tone early and often for ITPS.
“He is a monster. I thought we fought like hell to guard him,” OSA 17U Gauntlet coach Andy King said. “Anytime he’s by the rim it’s a dunk, and anytime they missed a shot close to the rim we would fight like crazy to box him out, and sometimes that is a lot easier said than done.”
OSA was at a clear size disadvantage in the game. The Wildcats have a lineup of no one under 6-3. It showed on the boards as ITPS outrebounded the Crusaders 36-19.
“Their guards are the size of our post players,” King said. “These are the kind of games we need to be ready for in the next to weekends if we really want to play at the highest level.”
Despite being undersized, Omaha Creighton Prep junior Akol Arop showed he can compete at the highest level. He shot 8 of 14 to lead OSA in scoring with 19 points and tied for a team-high six rebounds. Lincoln Pius X guard Charlie Easley was the only other player in double figures with 11 points. He also grabbed six rebounds.
Jadin Booth recently received his first Division I scholarship offer. He's putting in work this summer to ensure that isn't the last offer he receives.
Kearney's Shiloh Robinson returned to the basketball court at full strength this spring after missing the entire high school season with a broken wrist. Now with a pair of scholarship offers, Robinson is hoping to attract Division I attention.
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools.
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship.
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game.
