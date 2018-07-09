COUNCIL BLUFFS — World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter and World-Herald correspondent Josh Krause spent Sunday at the 2018 River Cities Summer Tip Off at the Iowa West Field House.

Over 175 teams in 15 divisions from third grade through high school competed. 

17U

QUARTERFINALS

PowerHouse Elite 17U 56, Lincoln Supreme White 17U 33: Nate Lliteras (Seward) led the way with 17 points and added some exciting dunks. Karson Gansebom (Bennington) and Ta’Vion Anderson (Omaha South), both of whom were recently extended scholarship offers from Doane, each had seven points. Lok Wur (Papillion-La Vista South) totaled 12 rebounds.

OSA National 54, NBDA Bison Red 37: The Crusaders used a dominant defensive performances to advance to the semifinals, holding Bison Red under 33 percent shooting with just three free-throw attempts. Deng Jal (Bellevue West), Evan Kingston (Platteview) and Michael Anderson (Lincoln Southeast) scored 10 points apiece while Josiah Allick (Lincoln North Star) added nine points and seven boards.

Connor Riekenberg (Lincoln East) led Bison with 11 points, shooting 3 of 6 from deep.

SEMIFINALS

Powerhouse Nebraska Elite 79, All Iowa Attack 65: Kearney forward Shiloh Robinson owned the paint for Powerhouse, accumulating 30 points and six rebounds. Ta'Vion Anderson (Omaha South) and Kristion Johnson (Omaha Northwest) each scored 10.

Omaha Creighton Prep guard Thomas Faber scored 12 for Attack.

OSA Gauntlet 17U 78, OSA National 17U 57: Chase Thompson (Omaha Westside) led the way with 14 points, Akol Arop (Omaha Creighton Prep) had 11, Jace Piatkowski (Elkhorn South) scored 10 points and Jake Kudron (Skutt) shot 3 of 3 from long range en route to nine points.

CHAMPIONSHIP

OSA Gauntlet 17U 72, Powerhouse Elite 17U 55: Arop shot 6 of 7, including 2 of 2 from long range, for 14 points and eight rebounds. He also threw down some electrifying dunks. Jaylin Hunter had 11 points, Shereef Mitchell scored 10 and Piatkowski added nine for OSA.

Omaha Bryan teammates Javen Udofia and Jerome Wallace each had 11, and Gansebom and Lliteras (Seward) each scored 10 for Powerhouse. ​

CONSOLATION

Nebraska Select 17U 75, Panthers 1 54: Cameron Eisenhauer (Norfolk) put up 23 points, including five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as Select had three players reach double-digit scoring.

John Emanuel (North Bend) and Brady Danielson (York) scored 14 points apiece on a combined 10-of-12 shooting, and Tanner Wietfeld (North Bend) added 13 points.

16U

SEMIFINALS

OSA Gauntlet 16U 75, All Iowa Attack 16U 70: Gretna forward Ely Doble had 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench for OSA Gauntlet. Jadin Booth (Westside) and Tyson Gordon (Skutt) each had 13 points.​

Omaha Elite 80, All Iowa Attack 10th Black 51: Jay Saunders led all scorers with 17 points. His Omaha South teammate, Tyrece Griggs, had 16 points and seven assists, John Forget (Omaha South) scored 14 points and Omaha North wing Wal Chuol totaled 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

CHAMPIONSHIP

OSA Gauntlet 16U 72, Omaha Elite 16U 50: Gordon connected on all five of his shots in the first half for 11 of his 14 points. Zach LaFave (Elkhorn South) added 12 points, three rebounds and three steals for OSA. Chuol and Skyler Wilson (Millard North) each had 15 points and provided stingy defense.

Griggs had 12 points and four steals for Omaha Elite.

CONSOLATION

Hoffman’s Hoops Academy Red 16U 77, OSA Padilla 16U 73: Drew Anderson (Ralston) put up 27 points and Braden Smith (David City Aquinas) scored 18 to lead HHA.

Adam Szwanek (Omaha Creighton Prep) led OSA with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Logan Faimon (Elkhorn South) added 17 points and four assists.

15U

QUARTERFINALS

OSA Gauntlet 15U 83, JC Hoops (Johnson County, Kan.) 63: Millard North wing Hunter Sallis totaled 16 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Omaha Creighton Prep forward AJ Rollins scored a game-high 20 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Ryan Blum (Glenwood) and Evan Meyersick (Millard West) each had 12. Cam Binder (Auburn) scored 11.

All Iowa Attack Red 66, OSA National Porter 43: Jackson Decker (Lincoln Southwest) led OSA with 14 points, Graham Cassoutt (Papillion-La Vista South) added 12 points and six rebounds, and Quinn Frost (Millard West) chipped in 10 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Crusaders as Iowa Attack had four players score in double figures.

Lincoln Supreme 15U National 74, Minnesota Top Dogs 70: Lincoln East guard Carter Glenn led Supreme in scoring with 16 points. Lincoln Southeast duo Barrett France and Ajantae Hogan had 13 and 12 points, respectively. Quentin Adams (Lincoln East) added 10.

Bison Gold I 54, Team Factory Black-Gomez 47: Bison Gold was led by Yutan guard Brady Timm's 13 points and Cam Foster (Adams Central) had 12.

SEMIFINALS

OSA Gauntlet 70, NBDA Bison Gold 1 64, OT: Bison led most of the way and had a double-digit first-half lead, but OSA chipped away until a three-point play by Evan Meyersick (Millard West) tied the game in the final minute. OSA outscored Bison 8-2 in overtime, sparked by a go-ahead 3-pointer from Cam Binder (Auburn). Binder led OSA with 18 points, shooting 5 of 8 from long range.

Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Sallis added 14 points. Brady Timm (Yutan) led all scorers with 30 points and eight boards, his second 30-point performance of the tournament.

CHAMPIONSHIP

All Iowa Attack Red 15U 79, OSA Gauntlet 15U 74: Tucker DeVries (Elkhorn South) played well in front of a large crowd. He shot 7 of 9 for 18 points, including 4 of 6 from long range, while adding six rebounds and three steals. Sallis and Murphy each scored 13 points.

CONSOLATION

OSA National Porter 15U 58, Team Factory Black Gomez 46: Chase Lett (Papillion-La Vista South) scored 16 of his game-high 19 points in the second half and also led OSA with six rebounds while his high school teammate Cassoutt added 11 points and four boards.

Joe Chouinard (Elkhorn Mt. Michael) led Factory with 11 points.

