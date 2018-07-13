NEW YORK — The OSA Crusaders 16-and-under and 17U teams had another successful day at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale on Friday.

Both teams won their round of 16 games — one in convincing fashion and the other in a comeback victory after a slow-shooting start. OSA 16U Gauntlet 63 beat Team YGC 36 (Dallas) 63-58, while the 17Us beat Miami-based Team Faith 70-53.

The teams will play on opposite courts Saturday afternoon, when OSA 16U Gauntlet will face Indiana Elite and OSA 17U Gauntlet will play Pittsburgh-based ITPS Wildcats.

Indiana Elite has the nation's top-ranked 16U team, while ITPS' entire lineup is 6-foot-3 or taller. The ITPS frontcourt features 6-11 power forward Brandon Stone, a player with scholarship offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Auburn and Kansas State. His teammate Oscar Tshiebwe is 6-10 and holds 13 scholarship offers, all from power conference schools including Kansas, West Virginia and Virginia.

OSA 16U Gauntlet 63, Team YGC 36 (Dallas) 58

OSA made just two of its first 23 field goal attempts and used a furious comeback led by Omaha Central junior guard Max Polk and Omaha Burke junior guard Xavier Watts.

"Our guys played extremely hard," OSA 16U coach Jim Simons said. "That is a really good team we beat and they did a good job of attacking matchups. They are obviously bigger and stronger than we are and they really tried to attack that inside."

OSA went on a 11-4 run in the first half and trailed 29-20 at the break.

"We shot the ball really poorly the first 10 minutes of the game and we could've been ran out of there with as poorly as we shot the ball," Simons said. "We were only down nine at the half and we talked about how we are much better shooters than this and if we keep competing that hard we will have a shot."

A 3-pointer to open the second half by Adams Central forward Haggan Hillgendorf followed by a layup from Omaha Westside junior guard Jadin Booth to start the second half gave OSA the momentum they needed.

"We wanted the game to be played at a faster pace," Simons said. "The slower pace benefited them and we were able to get the game sped up."

A 9-0 run with under five minutes to gave OSA a 48-45 lead. Watts started the run with a transition 3-pointer and Polk converted two steals into layup between a Watts layup.

"Max was really good today," Simons said. "He got poked in the eye for a stretch and we lost him for a couple of minutes. he was able to get back in and find the right guys on breaks and on a couple of switches he was able to knock the ball free and get a couple of run outs."

Polk collected another steal — his fourth of the game — which resulted in a layup for OSA to give them a 52-49 lead with 1:47 remaining.

"It's a nice thing about this team, we've had so many different people step up," Simons said. "Some guys that weren't that good yesterday were really good today and some guys that were really good yesterday weren't good today, that is nice to see."

NCAA Division I coaches in attendance included UNO head coach Derrin Hansen and Nebraska assistant Michael Lewis. Other schools with assistants in attendance were from Utah State, Duquesne, South Dakota, Baylor, North Dakota State, St. Francis and Louisiana-Lafayette.

OSA 17U Gauntlet 70, Team Faith (Miami) 53

Creighton Prep forward Akol Arop started the game with a basket and scored seven of OSA's first eight points including a 3-pointer from the corner.

Arop followed up his strong performance Thursday with another one Friday night, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbing six rebounds.

"Tonight was one of our better defensive games of the AAU season," OSA 17U Gauntlet coach Andy King said. "Becaue we are really good offensively sometimes people think defense takes second place to what we do but tonight we held them to single digits for most of the first half."

New Creighton commit Shereef Mitchell led the charge on the defensive end. Mitchell is making a strong case as one of the better on-ball defensive guards in the Midwest, if not the country. He collected five steals and scored nine points in the first half. He finished with nine points, seven rebounds and six steals.

Team Faith cut the OSA lead to six early in the second half. But with 7:17 remaining in the game, Omaha Skutt junior guard Jake Kudron made his second 3-pointer in three trips down the floor to give OSA a 57-38 lead. Kudron finished with nine points on 3-of-4 3-point shooting.

"There are certain guys that get a lot of attention on our team," King said. "Players like Kudron hit two monster three's. He knows his role and his first thought needs to be can I shoot the ball."

Omaha Central wing John Tonje had one of his better games of the AAU season scoring nine points and grabbing three rebounds.

"John was very active and very aggressive and hit a bit three," King said. "I thought Charlie Easley was tough as nails all night."

Utah State's Craig Smith, Drake's Darian DeVries and Georgia's Tom Crean were in attendance, as were Lewis and Creighton assistant Alan Huss were. Others assistants included UCF, Kansas State, Southeast Missouri, Florida Atlantic, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Buffalo, Miami (Ohio), New Mexico State, Loyola of Chicago, South Dakota State, Florida State, Yale, Air Force, Murray State, Wright State, North Alabama, UL-Lafayette, Vermont, South Dakota and St. Francis.

