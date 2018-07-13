NEW YORK — The OSA Crusaders 16-and-under and 17U teams had another successful day at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale on Friday.
Both teams won their round of 16 games — one in convincing fashion and the other in a comeback victory after a slow-shooting start. OSA 16U Gauntlet 63 beat Team YGC 36 (Dallas) 63-58, while the 17Us beat Miami-based Team Faith 70-53.
The teams will play on opposite courts Saturday afternoon, when OSA 16U Gauntlet will face Indiana Elite and OSA 17U Gauntlet will play Pittsburgh-based ITPS Wildcats.
Indiana Elite has the nation's top-ranked 16U team, while ITPS' entire lineup is 6-foot-3 or taller. The ITPS frontcourt features 6-11 power forward Brandon Stone, a player with scholarship offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Auburn and Kansas State. His teammate Oscar Tshiebwe is 6-10 and holds 13 scholarship offers, all from power conference schools including Kansas, West Virginia and Virginia.
OSA 16U Gauntlet 63, Team YGC 36 (Dallas) 58
OSA made just two of its first 23 field goal attempts and used a furious comeback led by Omaha Central junior guard Max Polk and Omaha Burke junior guard Xavier Watts.
"Our guys played extremely hard," OSA 16U coach Jim Simons said. "That is a really good team we beat and they did a good job of attacking matchups. They are obviously bigger and stronger than we are and they really tried to attack that inside."
OSA went on a 11-4 run in the first half and trailed 29-20 at the break.
"We shot the ball really poorly the first 10 minutes of the game and we could've been ran out of there with as poorly as we shot the ball," Simons said. "We were only down nine at the half and we talked about how we are much better shooters than this and if we keep competing that hard we will have a shot."
A 3-pointer to open the second half by Adams Central forward Haggan Hillgendorf followed by a layup from Omaha Westside junior guard Jadin Booth to start the second half gave OSA the momentum they needed.
"We wanted the game to be played at a faster pace," Simons said. "The slower pace benefited them and we were able to get the game sped up."
A 9-0 run with under five minutes to gave OSA a 48-45 lead. Watts started the run with a transition 3-pointer and Polk converted two steals into layup between a Watts layup.
"Max was really good today," Simons said. "He got poked in the eye for a stretch and we lost him for a couple of minutes. he was able to get back in and find the right guys on breaks and on a couple of switches he was able to knock the ball free and get a couple of run outs."
Polk collected another steal — his fourth of the game — which resulted in a layup for OSA to give them a 52-49 lead with 1:47 remaining.
"It's a nice thing about this team, we've had so many different people step up," Simons said. "Some guys that weren't that good yesterday were really good today and some guys that were really good yesterday weren't good today, that is nice to see."
NCAA Division I coaches in attendance included UNO head coach Derrin Hansen and Nebraska assistant Michael Lewis. Other schools with assistants in attendance were from Utah State, Duquesne, South Dakota, Baylor, North Dakota State, St. Francis and Louisiana-Lafayette.
OSA 17U Gauntlet 70, Team Faith (Miami) 53
Creighton Prep forward Akol Arop started the game with a basket and scored seven of OSA's first eight points including a 3-pointer from the corner.
Arop followed up his strong performance Thursday with another one Friday night, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbing six rebounds.
"Tonight was one of our better defensive games of the AAU season," OSA 17U Gauntlet coach Andy King said. "Becaue we are really good offensively sometimes people think defense takes second place to what we do but tonight we held them to single digits for most of the first half."
New Creighton commit Shereef Mitchell led the charge on the defensive end. Mitchell is making a strong case as one of the better on-ball defensive guards in the Midwest, if not the country. He collected five steals and scored nine points in the first half. He finished with nine points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Team Faith cut the OSA lead to six early in the second half. But with 7:17 remaining in the game, Omaha Skutt junior guard Jake Kudron made his second 3-pointer in three trips down the floor to give OSA a 57-38 lead. Kudron finished with nine points on 3-of-4 3-point shooting.
"There are certain guys that get a lot of attention on our team," King said. "Players like Kudron hit two monster three's. He knows his role and his first thought needs to be can I shoot the ball."
Omaha Central wing John Tonje had one of his better games of the AAU season scoring nine points and grabbing three rebounds.
"John was very active and very aggressive and hit a bit three," King said. "I thought Charlie Easley was tough as nails all night."
Utah State's Craig Smith, Drake's Darian DeVries and Georgia's Tom Crean were in attendance, as were Lewis and Creighton assistant Alan Huss were. Others assistants included UCF, Kansas State, Southeast Missouri, Florida Atlantic, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Buffalo, Miami (Ohio), New Mexico State, Loyola of Chicago, South Dakota State, Florida State, Yale, Air Force, Murray State, Wright State, North Alabama, UL-Lafayette, Vermont, South Dakota and St. Francis.
1 of 32
Jadin Booth recently received his first Division I scholarship offer. He's putting in work this summer to ensure that isn't the last offer he receives. Click here to read more.
Kearney's Shiloh Robinson returned to the basketball court at full strength this spring after missing the entire high school season with a broken wrist. Now with a pair of scholarship offers, Robinson is hoping to attract Division I attention. Click here to read more.
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that. Click here to read the story.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools. Click here to read the full story.
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said. Click here to read the full story.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer. Click here to read the full story.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program. Click here to read the story.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship. Click here to read the story.
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game. Click here to read the story.
The latest Nebraska high school recruiting reports
Check out the latest reports from NebHSRecruiting.com to find out the future of Nebraska high school's top athletes.
1 of 32
Jadin Booth recently received his first Division I scholarship offer. He's putting in work this summer to ensure that isn't the last offer he receives. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Shiloh Robinson returned to the basketball court at full strength this spring after missing the entire high school season with a broken wrist. Now with a pair of scholarship offers, Robinson is hoping to attract Division I attention. Click here to read more.
Jayna Green has become a household name for Millard North girls basketball. Although not the team's leading scorer, she is an integral part of the Mustangs' attack. Click here to read the full story.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football? Track? Both? Lincoln High's Darius Luff will have options in college. Click here to read the story.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that. Click here to read the story.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools. Click here to read the full story.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said. Click here to read the full story.
COURTESY PHOTO
Javen Udofia has drawn early interest from UNO and South Dakota. Now he's ready to make an even bigger impact for Omaha Bryan. Click here to read the full story.
JOEY WALLER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams is following his brother's lead in becoming a Division I recruit. Click here to read the full story.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer. Click here to read the full story.
Omaha Creighton Prep junior Akol Arop has had an offer from UNO since December. His second Division I offer came from Drake after a home visit with coach Darian DeVries. Click here to read the story.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A torn labrum didn't prevent Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson running back Cameron Baker from becoming one of western Iowa's top prospects. Click here to read the story.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program. Click here to read the story.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship. Click here to read the story.
Columbus Scotus utility player Jimmy Rash holds an offer from the Huskers, but he's waiting for an offer from his dream school, Arizona. Click here to read the story.
JIMMY RASH/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game. Click here to read the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.