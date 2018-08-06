2019 Nebraska prep boys basketball recruiting rankings

Check out World-Herald Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter's 2019 basketball prep recruiting rankings.
The 2019 high school rankings were updated Aug. 6, 2018. The rankings are decided with some input from players and coaches around the state.
Included with each player is his ranking history from all six updates to the 2019 rankings.
* * *
1. Akol Arop, F, Omaha Creighton Prep (Prev. ranking: 1)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 189 pounds
Wingspan: 80.25″
Standing Reach: 100.5″
No-Step Vertical: 35.5″
Handsize: 9.25”
Evaluation: Arop is one of the best athletes in the state and possibly the Midwest. He’s the focus of his team’s offense and puts up big numbers at an incredibly efficient rate. Arop is long and explosive, he rebounds the ball at a high clip and has improved his touch around the basket. He can finish above the rim when he has a lane but also has developed a reliable 3-point shot and jump hook to finish over the defense. He is a force on defense as well, racking up deflections and blocked shots with his length and athleticism.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1
2. Shiloh Robinson, F, Kearney (2)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 212 pounds
Wingspan: 80.5”
Standing Reach: 102″
No-Step Vertical: 31″
Handsize: 10.125”
Evaluation: Robinson is a tremendous rebounder thanks to his excellent size and length. Robinson is a high-energy player that has developed his offensive skills and is a threat to score both with his back to the basket and facing up. He can finish above the rim in transition as well, and is a good passer for his size.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: 4, 3, 2, 2, 2, 2
3. Baylor Scheierman, G, Aurora (3)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 180 pounds
Wingspan: 77”
Standing Reach: 98.5”
No-Step Vertical: 27”
Handsize: 8.25”
Evaluation: Scheierman has good height for a point guard and is a flashy distributor capable of seeing teammates all over the floor and making difficult passes. Scheierman can get into the paint off the bounce to set up teammates or finish himself. As he continues to grow and add strength he should become even more dangerous attacking the basket. Off the ball, his range as a spot-up shooter extends all the way to the NBA arc.
College: Committed to South Dakota State
Rankings history: 12, 5, 4, 4, 3, 3
4. Charlie Easley, G, Lincoln Pius X (5)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Evaluation: Easley is an intelligent and skilled shooting guard who is a sniper from 3-point range and also a tough finisher around the rim. He draws a lot of contact and shoots over 80 percent at the free-throw line. Easley will also look to get in the passing lanes on defense to force turnovers.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: 7, 9, 7, 5, 5, 4
5. Nate Lliteras, F, Seward (13)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 190 pounds
Evaluation: Lliteras is a long, athletic wing that has shown the ability to take and make shots from distance. He is a bouncy athlete that uses his length to block and alter shots. At 6-foot-7, Lliteras’ best attribute is his leaping ability.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, NR, NR, 17, 13, 5
6. Lok Wur, F, Papillion-La Vista South (14)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 179 pounds
Wingspan: 82.25"
Standing Reach: 103"
No-Step Vertical: 31.5"
Handsize: 9.5”
Evaluation: Wur is an intriguing prospect who has improved rapidly over the last two years. His greatest strength is his length with a near-7-foot wingspan. He uses that length on defense to be a disruptive force as a shot-blocker. On offense he can extend and finish over or past defenders and has a very soft touch. He shows potential with his jump shot out to the 3-point line. As he continues to add strength, he’ll be able to finish more consistently with contact.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: 8, 12, 14, 12, 14, 6
7. Brady Danielson, G, York (6)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 199 pounds
Wingspan: 72.75″
Standing Reach: 96”
No-Step Vertical: 29″
Handsize: 9”
Evaluation: Danielson is a versatile southpaw combo-guard who is comfortable running an offense or playing on the wing. He is at his best when attacking the basket and is skilled enough to finish with runners and floaters as well as layups. He also has solid vision and is a willing passer.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: 9, 13, 8, 6, 6, 7
8. Javen Udofia, G, Omaha Bryan (4)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 169 pounds
Wingspan: 74”
Standing Reach: 93”
No-Step Vertical: 28.5″
Handsize: 8.3125”
Evaluation: Udofia is a talented combo-guard with good size and athleticism who can score in a variety of ways. He has the skill and explosiveness to break defenders down and get in the paint, and he can finish with floaters and runners or get all the way to the rim for layups. Udofia is also a solid playmaker who can play either spot in the backcourt.
College: Uncommittted
Rankings history: 5, 4, 3, 3, 4, 8
9. John Tonje, G, Omaha Central (9)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 210 pounds
Wingspan: 78"
Standing Reach: 100”
No-Step Vertical: 30"
Handsize: 8.875”
Evaluation: Tonje is a knockdown 3-point shooter with a nice mid-range jump shot. He's a stronger athlete than he looks on the court with some explosiveness. He is an above-average defender that will only improve on that end of the court.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, NR, 11, 11, 9, 9
10. Thomas Faber, G, Omaha Creighton Prep (18)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
Wingspan: 76.25”
Standing Reach: 96.5”
No-Step Vertical: 27.5”
Handsize: 8.5”
Evaluation: Faber is a dead-eye 3-point shooter. He is physical and knows the right time to attack the basket. Faber has a high basketball IQ and is an intense competitor.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, NR, 16, 15, 18, 10
11. Wes Dreamer, F, Lincoln East (7)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 174 pounds
Wingspan: 78.5”
Standing Reach: 101”
No-Step Vertical: 27.5”
Handsize: 8.25”
Evaluation: Dreamer is a skilled offensive player that can stretch the floor with a solid face-up game. He is a plus-rebounder with good length specifically on the defensive end. Dreamer runs the floor well and is a fluid athlete.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, NR, 10, 7, 7, 11
12. Karson Gansebom, G/F, Bennington (16)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 181 pounds
Wingspan: 71.25”
Standing Reach: 94.5”
No-step Vertical: 30”
Handsize: 8.75”
Evaluation: Gansebom is a longer wing and a knockdown 3-point shooter. He has the athleticism to take and make shots against almost any defender. A better athlete than he looks, Gansebom’s length is a plus on the defensive end.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, NR, NR, NR, 16, 12
13. Chase Thompson, F, Omaha Westside (17)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 248 pounds
Wingspan: 77.25”
Standing Reach: 98”
No-step Vertical: 25”
Handsize: 9.25”
Evaluation: Thompson is an aggressive scorer who uses his frame to power his way to the rim for layups or fouls. He can also hit shots from the perimeter. Defensively, he has the size and strength to hold his own inside.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: 24, 19, 23, 22, 17, 13
14. Winston Cook, F, Wahoo (NR)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 199 pounds
Wingspan: 76.75”
Standing Reach: 98”
No-step Vertical: 25.5”
Handsize: 8.7”
Evaluation: Cook is a crafty scorer that can make shots from all three levels. He is athletic enough to get his shot off over and around longer defenders and an above-average offensive rebounder. Defensively he has the strength to battle in the post and quickness to guard smaller wing players.
Committed: UNK
Rankings history: NR, NR, NR, NR, NR, 14
15. Jace Piatkowski, G, Elkhorn South (11)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 166 pounds
Wingspan: 73.25"
Standing Reach: 96”
No-step Vertical: 33”
Handsize: 8.875”
Evaluation: Piatkowski is a long off-guard who is a knockdown perimeter shooter. He also has the ability to put the ball on the deck when chased off the 3-point line and is crafty as a finisher around the basket. He is more athletic than he looks with a 33-inch vertical jump.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, 25, 17, 16, 11, 15
16. Nico Felici, G, Bellevue West (12)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 182.5 pounds
Wingspan: 75.25"
Standing Reach: 95"
No-Step Vertical: 29"
Handsize: 9.25”
Evaluation: Felici has good size, length, strength and athleticism for a combo-guard to go with good scoring instincts. He is a solid shooter from the perimeter who also shows flashes of an advanced skill set in the paint with pull-up jumpers, floaters and good footwork.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: 6, 8, 9, 9, 12, 16
17. Ta'Vion Anderson, G/F, Omaha South (21)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Evaluation: Anderson is a tough, physical guard and an excellent rebounder for his position. He is a competitor who has shown toughness in all situations.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, NR, NR, 23, 21, 17
18. Malachi O’Neal, G, Omaha North (19)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
Wingspan: 73”
Standing Reach: 92”
No-step Vertical: 31.5”
Handsize: 7.5”
Evaluation: O’Neal is a talented multi-sport athlete with good athleticism and a strong frame. He’s a lefty combo-guard who can handle the ball or play on the wing. O’Neal is a streaky perimeter shooter capable of catching fire but is at his best attacking the basket.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, 21, 21,14, 19, 18
19. Cooper Prososki, G, Bennington (15)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Wingspan: 73"
Standing Reach: 95.5”
No-Step Vertical: 26.5”
Handsize: 8.75”
Evaluation: Prososki is a tough combo-guard, capable of playing on or off the ball. He has an excellent frame and will get after it defensively. He is at his best on offense when attacking the basket but also has a solid in-between game as well.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: 18, 17, 18, 18, 15, 19
20. Trey Powers, F, Omaha Gross (NR)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 166 pounds
Wingspan: 77.75”
Standing Reach: 99”
No-step Vertical: 31”
Handsize: 8”
Evaluation: Powers has great basketball bloodlines as the son and grandson of Division I players. He has tremendous length at 6-foot-3, which allows him to shoot over the top of defenders as well as extend past them to finish at the rim. He can knock down shots off the catch and dribble, both inside and outside the arc.
Committed: Morningside
Rankings history: NR, NR, NR, NR, NR, 20
21. Jaden Horton, F, Lincoln High (NR)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Evaluation: Horton’s greatest strengths are his physicality and athleticism. He has a strong frame which allows him to absorb contact and finish around the basket at a high rate. Horton competes on defense and in addition to scoring impacts the game with rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, NR, NR, NR, NR, 21
22. Michael Anderson, G, Lincoln Southeast (25)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 171.5 pounds
Wingspan: 73.5”
Standing Reach: 95.5”
No-step Vertical: 27.5”
Handsize: 8.5”
Evaluation: Anderson has a quick first step and is as competitive as they come. He has an almost unstoppable right hand. He is athletic enough to stay in front of opponents on the defensive end and recover if he can’t.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, NR, 24, NR, 25, 22
23. Mayuom Buom, F, Lincoln Southwest (NR)
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 186 pounds
Wingspan: 84.25”
Standing Reach: 105.5”
No-step Vertical: 28.5”
Handsize: 9.3125”
Evaluation: Buom is a late bloomer whose best basketball is still in front of him. He’s a fluid athlete at 6-foot-9 who can run the floor well and play above the rim. He uses his length to alter shots around the rim and clean the glass. He’s at his best rolling to the rim in the pick-and-roll but can also step out and knock down jump shots from 15 feet and 3-point range.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, NR, NR, NR, NR, 23
24. Jerome Wallace, G, Omaha Bryan (NR)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 159 pounds
Wingspan: 70.5”
Standing Reach: 92”
No-step Vertical: 28”
Handsize: 8.1875”
Evaluation: Wallace is first and foremost a tremendous 3-point shooter who is around 40 percent from deep for his high school career. He has developed his ball-handling to become a more versatile scorer who can pull up from mid-range and is athletic enough to finish at the rim.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, NR, 17, 19, NR, 24
25. Josiah Allick, F, Lincoln North Star (NR)
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 195 pounds
Evaluation: Allick is a bouncy athlete who goes hard every second he’s on the floor. He rebounds well, especially on the offensive end. He’s dangerous in the pick-and-roll and also has the explosiveness to face up defenders and blow by them to finish at the rim.
College: Uncommitted
Rankings history: NR, NR, NR, NR, NR, 25
Watch List (listed alphabetically):
Much Biel (Grand Island), Antoine Curtis (Omaha Bryan), John Emanuel (North Bend Central), Will Grixby (Omaha Bryan), Jackson Hirschfeld (Centennial), Deng Jal (Bellevue West), Boomer Jock (Lincoln High), Kristion Johnson (Omaha Northwest), Mason Jung (Millard North), Evan Kingston (Platteview), Fred Knotts (Bellevue East), Joe Manchester (Blair), Connor Riekenberg (Lincoln East), Jake Rueschhoff (Millard North), Tanner Wietfeld (North Bend Central).
2018 NebHSRecruiting Top 50 Basketball Showcase testing results
The state's best boys basketball players came together for the NebHSRecruiting Top 50 showcase on Aug. 1. Here are the results from the testing portion of the camp, including height/weight, wingspan, standing reach, no-step vertical jump and handsize. All players are listed alphabetically by last name.
