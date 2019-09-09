Millard North senior Max Murrell found his perfect blend of high-level basketball and academics.
The 6-foot-9 forward committed to Stanford on Monday night.
"I just felt like they had everything I was looking for in a college," Murrell said. "It felt right when I was on campus and when the coaches were here talking to me."
Murrell chose the Cardinal over scholarship offers from 20 other Division I programs including Creighton, Iowa, TCU and Minnesota.
"It was pretty close between "Creighton, Iowa, Minnesota and TCU," he said. "It (Stanford) wasn't something that kind of clicked in my head. It was something that I had been thinking about for weeks. I had built so many great relationships with coaches from all of the schools that recruited me so it was tough to have to call them."
Murrell is a top-100 player nationally — No. 86 according to the 247Sports composite — and he's a high-performer in the classroom with an ACT score of 31. When Stanford offered in mid July it was the perfect match.
"I had been talking to them for a while before they offered so I was kind of expecting it," he said. "At the same time it was really huge for me."
With Murrell's commitment to Stanford, he'll become the second Nebraska high school graduate in two recruiting cycles to play basketball for a Pac-12 school, joining Papillion-LaVista South grad Lok Wur (Oregon).
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.