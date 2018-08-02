Kearney center Shiloh Robinson attended the NebHSRecruiting Top 50 Showcase last summer, though he knew he’d be on the sideline.
Last June, Robinson broke the scaphoid bone in his left wrist when he tried to brace himself landing after a dunk. At the time, Robinson said he was glad that if an injury had to occur, it happened in the summer.
As it turned out, the 6-foot-7 Robinson didn’t get to play during the high school season, either. A second surgery was required on the wrist and Kearney played the 2017-18 season without him.
But Wednesday, during this year’s event, Robinson showed that he has fully recovered.
“I’m 100 percent right now,” said Robinson, who returned to the court in May. “It took me a couple of tournaments to get my timing back and get my shot back.”
And the senior has been getting noticed. In recent weeks, he received Division I offers from South Dakota, Radford, Rice, Fairfield and San Francisco, as well as Division II UNK and NAIA’s Doane. The San Francisco offer came Tuesday.
Robinson, who plans to make official visits this fall, averaged 13.1 points and 8.4 rebounds as a sophomore. He’s eager to get back on the court for the Bearcats after missing his junior season.
“Initially it was frustrating, but as time went by it was a blessing in disguise,” Robinson said. “I was one of the assistant coaches (for Kearney last year), went to reserve and JV games. The freshmen and sophomores who were struggling, I was able to guide them a little bit.”
Wednesday’s showcase gave college coaches the chance to watch 50 of Nebraska’s top high school players go through drills and compete in games. Also participating in the event was York senior Brady Danielson.
The left-handed Danielson has basketball offers from UNK, Northern State and Chadron State while Chadron State also offered in football.
“I like basketball more probably, but I like both of them,” said Danielson, who added that he’s open to playing both sports in college.
Competing in both sports can make for some long days. After working out in front of basketball coaches Wednesday morning and afternoon in Omaha, he headed back to York for two hours of preseason football conditioning.
York won the Class B football and basketball titles when Danielson was a junior.
“We’re just trying to do the same thing we did last year,” he said. “We lost some key seniors, but we’re in the weight room every day trying to get better. That’s our focus, trying to get better as a team.”
Another player at the showcase, Millard North sophomore Hunter Sallis, announced Wednesday that he received an offer from Mississippi.
