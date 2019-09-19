Hunter Sallis, Chucky Hepburn

Hunter Sallis, left, and Chucky Hepburn aren't just the two best players in Nebraska. They're two of the best in the country.

Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn has been at the head of the 2021 class since he touched a varsity high school basketball court as a true freshman. The following summer, he was joined at the top of the class in emphatic fashion by Millard North's Hunter Sallis.

Now, just in the past week, as both start their junior years, both Sallis and Hepburn solidified their standing among the country’s best. 247Sports updated its player rankings for the 2021 class earlier this week. Sallis jumped 22 spots to No. 32. Hepburn remained in the top 150 at No. 132.

In the most recent Rivals update, Sallis moved up seven spots to No. 48, while Hepburn stayed at No. 125.

The 247Sports composite rating shows an average of the three major national recruiting service ratings: 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. According to the composite, Sallis is No. 43 and a four-star prospect. Hepburn is also a four-star and ranked No. 141.

Sallis has had a very active start to his junior year. On Thursday, Arkansas was the latest power-conference school to offer the 6-foot-4 wing. Since last Monday — the start of the 2019-20 recruiting cycle — Sallis has had Creighton, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa State, Iowa, Mississippi, California, Oregon and Arkansas either meet with him individually or watch him in an open-gym setting. The only school to not offer Sallis on that list is Oregon, although Dana Altman has been to Omaha twice for visits. The one school that has offered that hasn't made a trip to see him is Kansas State. Sallis unofficially visited Iowa State on Sept. 14 and has an official visit planned to Nebraska Oct. 4-6.

Both Creighton and Nebraska have offered Hepburn along with Wisconsin, Minnesota, Valparaiso and Loyola-Chicago. Hepburn will take an official visit to Wisconsin on Sept. 27 and he unofficially visited Nebraska on Sept. 14. Since last Monday, Creighton, Nebraska, California and Valpo have been by Bellevue West to see the 6-1 point guard.

