NEW YORK — Former Omaha Burke standout Shereef Mitchell committed to Creighton on Thursday night, three days after receiving an offer.
Bluejays coach Greg McDermott was in attendance to see Mitchell’s OSA 17U Gauntlet team defeat the Atlanta Celtics 71-63 on Thursday afternoon in New York in the opening round of the Adidas Gauntlet Finale.
“Creighton is something I didn’t want to pass up and the reason I committed so soon,” Mitchell said. “Being close to home and having their support is amazing and something that I really considered. The fans at Creighton are the best. They are loud, rowdy and really support their Bluejays, that is something I want to be a part of.”
Mitchell will add some local flavor to a program that has had high-end Omaha talent recently. Omaha North 2015 graduate Justin Patton and 2014 Omaha Benson graduate Khyri Thomas played for the Jays and went on to be NBA draft picks.
“I’m a kid from Omaha, and getting an offer from Creighton is something kids dream of and it would be hard for me to pass up,” Mitchell said. “Seeing players like Khyri Thomas and Justin Patton, two kids from OPS that are in the NBA, it gives you hope that you can do the same thing.”
Mitchell graduated from Burke in May and told The World-Herald in April that he will attend Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. The 6-foot-1 guard turned 18 this month, so he is young for his grade, and by reclassifying he will enroll at Creighton in 2019.
“I really feel like I will be a way better player than what I am right now after my year at Sunrise,” Mitchell said. “I think I could have a shot at being an impact player right away and possibly starting after a year there.”
Mitchell was the captain of this year’s All-Nebraska basketball team and was the Nebraska Gatorade boys basketball player of the year after averaging 24.6 points and 3.8 assists as a senior at Burke.
Creighton is the highest-profile program to have offered Mitchell. He also had scholarship offers from UNO, Drake, Kent State, LIU Brooklyn, Loyola of Chicago, Murray State, Robert Morris, South Dakota State and UMKC.
Creighton is set to have Davion Mintz and Marcus Zegarowski at point guard in 2019-20.
Committed. LET IT FLY🐦🔵⚪️ #GoJays pic.twitter.com/j1MU7AzJGa— Reef (@MitchellShereef) July 13, 2018
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.