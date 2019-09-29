Bellevue West junior Chucky Hepburn, with offers from Nebraska and Creighton, committed to Wisconsin on Sunday.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound point guard took an official visit to Wisconsin this weekend, and informed the coaches Sunday afternoon.
"They were really pumped about it," Hepburn said. "Coach (Greg) Gard and (assistant) coach (Dean) Oliver texted me a few minutes later, and let me know they were excited to work with me in the future."
After the official visit, Hepburn felt like the Badgers were the right fit.
"I enjoyed my time being with the coaches and hanging out with the team," he said. "The team really made me feel welcome, as well as the coaches."
Hepburn liked the academic side of Wisconsin, too.
"The academics are probably one of the best in the county," he said. "They have a good business school and I want to be an entrepreneur, so that fits for my future."
Wisconsin offered him after he attended its camp in June. Gard or an assistant watched Hepburn on the AAU circuit most of July.
“They told me they really like how I play, and they compared me to Jordan Taylor,” Hepburn said in June, referring to the former Wisconsin All-American. “I didn’t start talking to them until May of this year, but (assistant Joe) Krabbenhoft was in contact with (my high school coach) for about six months.”
He said the campus in Madison is beautiful, and liked how the practice facility is inside the basketball arena.
Hepburn is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, is ranked as the No. 141 player nationally and the No. 23 point guard. He’s No. 1 in the NebHSRecruiting rankings for the class of 2021. The first-team All-Nebraska pick averaged 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.4 steals last season for the Thunderbirds.
He joins four-star power forward Chis Hodges as the second known commitment for the Badgers' class of 2021.
Besides in-state schools Nebraska and Creighton, Hepburn also had offers Minnesota, Valparaiso and Loyola-Chicago.
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
