Creighton offered former Omaha Burke guard Shereef Mitchell on Monday. He hasn't committed yet, but it may not be much longer until Mitchell makes that decision.
"I want to make it soon," Mitchell said Wednesday during an appearance on "The Bottom Line. "I really don't have a set date for when I want to commit to where ever I want to go, but I just know I want it to be soon."
Creighton is the only high major school to have offered Mitchell, who will spent next season at Sunrise Christian in Kansas before going to college. The reigning Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year and All-Nebraska captain also has scholarship offers from Drake, Kent State, LIU Brooklyn, Loyola Chicago, Murray State, Robert Morris, South Dakota State, UMKC and UNO.
Mitchell reflected on receiving that Creighton offer during his appearance on "TBL." You can watch the full video at the top of the page or read a transcript of select excerpts below.
* * *
On his summer playing AAU basketball:
"It's been good. Team-wise, we've been winning a lot of games, doing well. Kids are getting better. We're all getting better. Me, individually, just getting better, trying to strengthen my weaknesses and just be an overall player better in general."
On what he's trying to improve about his game:
"My strength. I lift five times a week. I do a lot of lifting at the YMCA or with my dad's friend, also go to (Omaha Sports Academy) a lot and get up a lot of shots. I just go to gyms and get runs in with either some adults or college kids, just always trying to get better and go against harder competition."
On the Creighton offer:
"Coach (Greg McDermott) obviously called me and just told me he wanted to offer me a scholarship. He thought that he saw me become a better player throughout time. And being a kid from Omaha, it means a lot. A lot of kids in Omaha dream of going to a school like Creighton since it is in Omaha. Being a kid from here, it's just a great thing to have under your belt."
On this weekend's AAU tournament in New York:
"I feel like a lot of people don't know about Nebraska basketball yet, so for us to go out there to New York City and be in the Gauntlet finale, it means a lot and we're going to play our hearts out, play hard and try to do the best we can just taking one game at a time to show the country what we're about, go out there and try to win."
On Khyri Thomas and Justin Patton:
"Being from Omaha and seeing those guys coming from OPS schools — Khyri went to Benson, Patton went to North — it just gives kids hope to show that anything's possible. If you work hard enough, then your dreams can come true, whether you want to be in the NBA, overseas, or whatever you want to do. Just keep working at it, work hard and maybe you could end up like them some day."
On reclassifying to the 2019 class and attending a prep school:
"At first I wasn't really all for it. I was really focused on being a Class of 2018 commit to a school. But when me and my dad sat down and talked about it, looked at the pros and cons of it, it was just obvious that reclassifying to the Class of 2019 would be better for me, as far as getting stronger, physically and mentally, just developing my game overall. Become a more collegiate level point guard, and try to be a pro guard like I really want to be."
On his biggest strength:
"My playmaking ability. Whether it's me scoring the ball or me setting up a teammate to score, I feel like I do a really good job of trying to facilitate for my team, try to be as unselfish as I can, just try to be a point guard, see the floor, be a floor general, be a leader. I always talk on the court, just try to do whatever it takes to get the job done and win."
On his goals at Sunrise Christian:
"I just want to go out there, develop my game individually, develop my game, become mentally and physically stronger, gain weight. Team-wise, I want to go out there and win prep school championships, beat junior colleges and just be the best player I can be, the best teammate I can be for the one year that I'm there, and just show coaches I'm all about winning and nothing else."
