World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter and correspondent Josh Krause are in Wichita, Kansas, this weekend for the Mullens High Profile Invitational at Wichita Hoops.
17U
Consolation Bracket
Nebraska Bison Red (17U) 63, River City Hoops 62: Wahoo senior guard Blake Lacey scored 12 to lead Bison Red. Winston Cook (Wahoo) had 10 along with Jaden Horton (Lincoln High). The Bison finished the weekend with four straight wins after dropping their first game Friday.
GTH 4XIII 2019 Adidas 60, OSA National 17U Felici 48: Josiah Allick (Lincoln North Star) led OSA with 15 points, Tage Berendes (Elkhorn South) had 11 points, and Evan Kingston (Platteview) had 10 points with two 3-pointers.
16U
Third place game, Oklahoma Run PWP 16U UAA 71, Omaha Elite 16U 63: Javen Kok scored 22 points to lead Omaha Elite. Jay Saunders (Omaha South) and Skyler Wilson (Omaha South) each had nine points, and Ty Griggs had eight points.
NMBC Hurricanes Elite 70, Team Factory 58: Louis Fidler (Bellevue West) scored 24 points for factory.
Consolation Bracket
Minnesota Heat Red 54, OSA 16U National 49: Creighton Prep junior wing Spencer Schomers led OSA with 15 points, and Kolbe Rada (Lincoln Pius X) had 10.
15U
Third place game, Team Factory 15U 66, Nike Pro Skills Oklahoma 63: Johnson-Brock sophomore Kaden Glynn and Bellevue West sophomore Chucky Hepburn each scored 14 points to lead Team Factory. Bradley Bennett (Elkhorn Mount Michael and Jaren Marshall (Omaha Burke) both scored eight. Nebraska assistant Michael Lewis and assistants from Wisconsin and Kansas State were on hand to watch Hepburn.
OSA National 15U 54, All Arkansas Red 48: The officials called the game two minutes early after ejecting both coaches for All Arkansas Red. Chase Lett (Papillion-La Vista South) led OSA with 17 points as the Crusaders finished 4-1 and won the 15U consolation bracket.
