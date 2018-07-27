World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is in Las Vegas to watch the Las Vegas Summer Showcase and the Las Vegas Fab 48. World-Herald correspondent Josh Krause is Overland Park, Kansas, for the Jayhawk Finale.
Las Vegas Summer Showcase
Wednesday
Hoop City Elite (Memphis, Tenn.) 69, Powerhouse Nebraska Elite 17U 66: Kearney forward Shiloh Robinson scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Powerhouse. Second on the team in scoring was Omaha Bryan guard Javen Udofia with 10 points, who chipped in four rebounds and three steals.
College Coaches in attendance: UNO's Derrin Hansen, South Dakota’s Todd Lee, Memphis' Penny Hardaway, Doane's Ian McKeithen, along with assistants from Kansas, Indiana, Ole Miss, Navy, Illinois and Georgia Tech.
Thursday
Powerhouse Nebraska Elite 17U 76, Colorado Titans 54: Jerome Wallace (Omaha Bryan) led Powerhouse with 20 points. Shiloh Robinson had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Udofia scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists. Nate Nate Lliteras (Seward), Joe Manchester (Blair) and Mason Jung (Millard North) each scored eight.
Born Ready Elite (REC_NYC) 56, Powerhouse Nebraska Elite 54: Robinson scored all of his team-high 15 points in the second half, while Lok Wur scored all of his eight points in the first half. Wur led the team with seven rebounds.
Second on the team in scoring was Udofia with 14. Lliteras scored seven points, grabbed four rebounds and collected three steals.
College coaches in attendance: TCU’s Jamie Dixon, Rice’s Scott Pera and Doane's Ian McKeithen, along with assistants from South Florida, Belmont, Fairfield, Richmond and UC Riverside.
Las Vegas Fab 48
Thursday
All Ohio Cleveland 52, Omaha Elite 16U 45: Omaha South forward Rashawn McNeal-Lee led Omaha Elite in scoring with 12 points. His high school teammate Ty Griggs scored nine.
RL9 Elite 52, Team Factory 16U 51: Max Murrell (Millard North) led Factory with 19 points and six rebounds. Zach Olson (Millard West) scored nine — all from behind the 3-point line — and Andrew Merfeld (Omaha Skutt) scored eight.
Lincoln Supreme 16U National 66, Wisconsin Blizzard 16U Kuranda 60: Ty Hahn (Johnson-Brock) shot 9 of 17, including 4 of 5 from long range, en route to a game-high 26 for Lincoln Supreme, while Lincoln Christian's Justin Bubak (13), Hastings' Connor Creech (10) and Grand Island's Them Koang (10) also reached double-digit scoring.
Other scores
» Lincoln Supreme 15U National 75, All Around Players 15U 47
» Team Lillard 15U 63, Team Factory 15U 61
Sunflower Showcase
OSA Gauntlet 16U 55, PSA Cardinals EYBL 31: Jadin Booth (Omaha Westside) had 14 points and four assists, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Omaha Central) had 10 points, Xavier Watts (Omaha Burke) had nine points, Zach LaFave (Elkhorn South) totaled six points, four rebounds and four steals, and Maxwell Polk dished five assists for OSA.
OSA Gauntlet 17U 94, Kevon Looney Elite 78: Shereef Mitchell (Sunrise Christian/Omaha Burke) had 18 points and five assists, Akol Arop (Omaha Creighton Prep) and Charlie Easley (Lincoln Pius X) each scored 14, and Baylor Scheierman (Aurora) had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Jayhawk Finale
Pool Play
OSA Gauntlet 15U 69, Brad Beal Elite 58: After trailing by six points at halftime, the Crusaders rallied in the second half. Hunter Sallis (Millard North) led with 27 points, Evan Meyersick (Millard West) scored nine and Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) totaled eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.
“He’s just starting to figure out all of the things he can do on a basketball court,” OSA Gauntlet 15U coach Mitch Albers said of Sallis. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a 15-year old with the mid-range ability that he has.
"The fact that he can be taller, longer ... that’s scary. He’s put in so much work in his game and will only continue to improve.”
OSA Gauntlet 16U 77, KC Run GMC 76: Booth scored a game-high 28 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 9.7 seconds seconds to play. PJ Ngambi had an opportune performance in front 30-plus college coaches, scoring 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Wrightsell Jr. added 11 points.
OSA Gauntlet 16U finished 2-0 on the day.
OSA Gauntlet 17U 80, Team Thad Elite 59: Charlie Easley (Lincoln Pius X) led the way for OSA with 21 points and Jaylin Hunter (Cathedral Prep) had 15 points. Mitchell and Jace Piatkowski (Elkhorn South) each had nine points.
OSA Gauntlet 17U finished the day 2-0.
Jadin Booth recently received his first Division I scholarship offer. He's putting in work this summer to ensure that isn't the last offer he receives.
Kearney's Shiloh Robinson returned to the basketball court at full strength this spring after missing the entire high school season with a broken wrist. Now with a pair of scholarship offers, Robinson is hoping to attract Division I attention.
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools.
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship.
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game.
Jadin Booth recently received his first Division I scholarship offer. He's putting in work this summer to ensure that isn't the last offer he receives. Click here to read more.
Kearney's Shiloh Robinson returned to the basketball court at full strength this spring after missing the entire high school season with a broken wrist. Now with a pair of scholarship offers, Robinson is hoping to attract Division I attention. Click here to read more.
Jayna Green has become a household name for Millard North girls basketball. Although not the team's leading scorer, she is an integral part of the Mustangs' attack. Click here to read the full story.
Football? Track? Both? Lincoln High's Darius Luff will have options in college. Click here to read the story.
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that. Click here to read the story.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools. Click here to read the full story.
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said. Click here to read the full story.
Javen Udofia has drawn early interest from UNO and South Dakota. Now he's ready to make an even bigger impact for Omaha Bryan. Click here to read the full story.
Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams is following his brother's lead in becoming a Division I recruit. Click here to read the full story.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer. Click here to read the full story.
Omaha Creighton Prep junior Akol Arop has had an offer from UNO since December. His second Division I offer came from Drake after a home visit with coach Darian DeVries. Click here to read the story.
A torn labrum didn't prevent Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson running back Cameron Baker from becoming one of western Iowa's top prospects. Click here to read the story.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program. Click here to read the story.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship. Click here to read the story.
Columbus Scotus utility player Jimmy Rash holds an offer from the Huskers, but he's waiting for an offer from his dream school, Arizona. Click here to read the story.
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game. Click here to read the story.
