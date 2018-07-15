COUNCIL BLUFFS — Omaha World-Herald correspondent Josh Krause attended the Midwest Live Summer Showcase at the Iowa West Field House on Sunday.

* * *

Midwest Live Summer Showcase

Kansas Cagers 17U 67, Hoffman’s Hoops Academy 17U 56: Drew Anderson (Ralston) had 18 points and Elkhorn South sophomore Dilan Krause had 10 points for HHA.

16U third-place game

OSA National Franzese/Crouch 16U 80, Team Factory Black-Nash 16U 60: Every Crusader scored at least five points, led by Hershal Vuksich (Gretna) with 17 points, Trey Knudsen (Yutan) with 16 and Caden Schutte (Elkhorn) with 12.

15U semifinal

OSA Gauntlet 15U 69, Kansas United 2021 39: OSA blew the doors off this one with suffocating defense, turning 12 steals into easy points. Hunter Sallis (Millard North) and Evan Meyersick (Millard West) led with 14 points apiece, while Sallis added seven rebounds. Cameron Binder (Auburn) had 11 points, Tucker DeVries (Waukee) had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, and Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) had 10 points and four assists.

15U Championship

OSA Gauntlet 15U 59, K.C. Blue Chips 15U 49: The Blue Chips won the tip and dunked within seconds. OSA, which has had seven players all weekend, responded with a 9-0 run and blew the game open from there. Sallis had 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals on 7-10 shooting from the field. Evan Meyersick (Millard West) had 14 points, Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) had 13 points and Kwat Abdelkarim (Lincoln North Star) had 11 points.

Chicago Summer Jam

The Family 15U 65, Team Factory 15U 50: Bellevue West guard Chucky Hepburn led Factory with 23 points.

Also:

» Mac Irvin Fire 16U 35, Team Factory 16U 29

