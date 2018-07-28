World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter and correspondent Josh Krause were in Overland Park and Lawrence, Kansas, to watch the Jayhawk Summer Finale and the Hardwood Classic.
Jayhawk Summer Finale
OSA Gauntlet 17U 68, KC Hoop Dreams Elite 45: Charlie Easley (Lincoln Pius X) led the way with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds. Chase Thompson (Omaha Westside) had 13 points, and Jaylin Hunter (Creighton Prep) had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Coaches in attendance: Nebraska coach Tim Miles, Nebraska assistant Michael Lewis, UNO coach Derrin Hansen, Drake coach Darian DeVries, South Dakota State coach TJ Otzelberger, and assistants from Air Force, Northern Iowa, Tulsa and South Dakota.
OSA Gauntlet 16U 68, Bandits Elite 22: Though many coaches were in attendance for tipoff, many trickled out due to the obvious talent advantage OSA had, as evidenced by their 41-point halftime lead. Jadin Booth (Omaha Westside) led the way with 16 points, all in the first half, and Haggan Hilgendorf (Adams Central) had 12 points.
Coaches in attendance: Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall, Drake coach Darian DeVries, UNO coach Darrin Hansen and assistant Pat Eberhart, Creighton assistant Preston Murphy, Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, and assistants from Northern Iowa, Wayne State, and UNK.
OSA Gauntlet 17U 72, Kansas MTXE Navy 43: Charlie Easley led all scorers with 14 points and three assists. He received his first NCAA Division I offer after the game. Shereef Mitchell (Sunrise Christian/Omaha Burke) had 12 points and four rebounds, Chase Thompson (Omaha Westside) and Baylor Scheierman (Aurora) each had 10 points and Jake Kudron (Omaha Skutt) had nine points.
Coaches in attendance: Nebraska coach Tim Miles, Drake coach Darian DeVries, Creighton assistant Preston Murphy, UNO assistant Pat Eberhart, Air Force assistant Kurt Kanaskie, and assistants from The Citadel, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, UNK and Wayne State.
OSA Gauntlet 16U 94, Team Rush (K.C.) 77: OSA moves on to Sunday’s semifinals after a physical game Saturday night. OSA had five players score in double figures, led by Omaha Westside guard Jadin Booth with 22 points. Latrell Wrightsell (Omaha Central) scored 17 and grabbed three rebounds. Max Polk, Xavier Watts (Omaha Burke) and Haggan Hilgendorf (Adams Central) each had 10. Watts led the team with 11 rebounds.
Coaches in attendance: UNO assistant Pat Eberhart, Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, Creighton assistant Preston Murphy, South Dakota State assistant Eric Henderson.
OSA Gauntlet 15U 70, All Missouri Attack 23: Cameron Binder (Auburn) had 18 points, Hunter Sallis (Millard North) had 13 points, Kwat Abdelkarim (Lincoln North Star) had 12 points, and Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) had 10 points and six assists.
Coaches in attendance: Nebraska coach Tim Miles, Drake coach Darian DeVries, UNO coach Derrin Hansen, and assistants from Creighton, UNO, Northern Iowa, UNK and Wayne State.
Hardwood Classic
Nebraska Select 17U–Danielson 55, OSA 17U National 50: Jackson Hirschfeld (Centennial) led Select with 17 points while York’s Brady Danielson had 16. Tage Berendes (Creighton Prep) led OSA with 10.
Coaches in attendance: UNK assistant John Ritzdorf and Northern State assistant Zach Horstman.
