AAU recap, July 29: OSA Gauntlet, All Iowa Attack Red, TNE claim titles in Kansas

World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter and correspondent Josh Krause were in Overland Park and Lawrence, Kansas, today to watch the Jayhawk Summer Finale and the Hardwood Classic.
* * *
Jayhawk Summer Finale
CHAMPIONSHIP
OSA Gauntlet 17U 86, KC Run GMC 74: It was a fitting end to a successful summer. OSA was certainly at a disadvantage in talent and hype with the number of scholarship offers held by Run GMC's Zach Harvey, a Creighton and Nebraska target, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Both are top-50 recruits according to the 247Sports composite. Charlie Easley (Lincoln Pius X) stepped up to the challenge, scoring 17 points. John Tonje (Omaha Central) had 14 points, Akol Arop (Creighton Prep) had 12 points and eight rebounds, Chase Thompson (Omaha Westside) had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Shereef Mitchell had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Baylor Scheierman (Aurora) had nine points and seven assists and Jaylin Hunter (Creighton Prep) had eight points. Coaches in attendance: Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, Kansas coach Bill Self, LSU coach Will Wade, Drake coach Darian DeVries, Nebraska assistant Michael Lewis, Creighton assistant Preston Murphy, Kansas State assistant Chris Lowery, UCLA assistant Tyus Edney, Clemson assistant Steve Smith and UNO assistant Pat Eberhart.
SEMIFINALS
OSA Gauntlet 17U 73, NLHA (Wichita, Kan.) 52: Jaylin Hunter scored the first seven points of the game, while Akol Arop scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half. Less than 24 hours after Lincoln Pius X guard Charlie Easley received his first Division I offer from The Citadel he drew the defensive assignment of NLHA sharpshooter Caleb Grill. Easley finished with 17 points and three rebounds, while Grill had 13 points. Coaches in attendance: South Dakota State coach TJ Otzelberger, The Citadel coach Duggar Baucom, UNO assistant Pat Eberhart, Nebraska assistant Michael Lewis and South Dakota assistant Gameli Ahelegbe.
Team Buddy Buckets (Okla.) 67, OSA Gauntlet 16U 65: In a game that went right down to the wire, it was decided by an alley oop at the rim for Team Buddy Buckets with 2 seconds remaining. Zach LaFave (Elkhorn South) led OSA in scoring and rebounding with 13 points and seven rebounds, Jadin Booth (Omaha Westside) had 13 points, Xavier Watts (Omaha Burke) and Max Polk (Omaha Central) each had nine points.
Martin Brothers 15U (Iowa) 69, OSA Gauntlet 15U: OSA started slow and could never get it going against the length of Martin Brothers. Millard North sophomore wing Hunter Sallis led OSA with 15 points, three steals and three rebounds. The only other player in double figures for OSA was Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) with 10 points and four assists. Coaches in attendance: Drake coach Darian DeVries, Nebraska assistant Michael Lewis, UNO assistant Pat Eberhart and assistants from Iowa, Kansas State, Northern Iowa, Creighton and Oklahoma.
QUARTERFINALS
OSA Gauntlet 16U 77, Martin Bros 16U 64: Jadin Booth (Omaha Westside) led all scorers with 17 points, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Omaha Central) had 16 points, Xavier Watts had 12 points and Haggan Hilgendorf (Adams Central) had 10 points.
OSA Gauntlet 17U 83, St. Louis Majestics 60: Chase Thompson (Omaha Westside) had 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range. Akol Arop (Creighton Prep) had 15 points, Jaylin Hunter (Creighton Prep) had 13 points, Nico Felici (Bellevue West) had nine points and Baylor Scheierman (Aurora) had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
Hardwood Classic
17U CHAMPIONSHIP
All Iowa Attack Red 79, Iowa Barnstormers Silver 71: Thomas Faber (Omaha Creighton Prep) finished with 13 points, three assists and two rebounds as Attack pulled away from Iowa Barnstormers Silver to claim the 17U championship.
17U SEMIFINALS
All Iowa Attack Red 79, MOKAN Select 63: Faber scored 19 points for Attack, shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 8 from deep, and he also chipped in four rebounds and a pair of assists.
16U SEMIFINALS
All Iowa Attack Red 51, Iowa Barnstormers Gold 48: The Barnstormers’ run came to an end at the hands of the same Attack team that beat them in super pool play. Donovan Williams (Lincoln North Star) finished with 10 points and five rebounds for the Barnstormers.
15U CHAMPIONSHIP
TNE 53, All Iowa Attack Red 33: TNE capped a 6-0 weekend with a mercy rule win over All Iowa Attack in the final. Aidan Queen (Fremont) went 5 for -5 from the field for 12 points and grabbed five boards. Marcus Shakeer (Omaha North) also scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Dom Humm (Millard West) shot 3 of 5 from 3-point range for nine points and Denim Johnson (Omaha Benson) did a bit of everything with eight points, seven assists, five rebounds and three blocks.
15U SEMIFINALS
TNE 73, KC Blue Chips 72: Shakeer exploded for 35 points on 14-of-24 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead TNE to the championship game. Curtis Ogba (Omaha North) had 19 points and Johnson pitched in with 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
