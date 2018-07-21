AAU recap, July 21: Omaha South's Jay Saunders and Omaha North's Wal Chuol lead Omaha Elite

World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter and correspondent Josh Krause are in Wichita this weekend for the 2018 Mullen's High Profile Invitational at Wichita Hoops.
* * *
Omaha Elite 15U 70, Wichita Select 57: Omaha Creighton Prep sophomore wing Mai'Jhe Wiley scored a game-high 29 points for Omaha Elite. Damien Acevedo (Omaha Northwest) was the only other player in double figures with 17.
Lincoln Supreme 15U 66, South Dakota Attack 61: Lincoln East guard Carter Glenn sealed the game at the free-throw line and defensively for Supreme. With under ten seconds left and Supreme leading 64-61, Glenn jumped a passing lane to steal the ball and the win for Supreme. Glenn connected on three of the game's last four free-throw attempts. Supreme was led by Lincoln Southeast sophomore McGinness Schneider with 18 points. His high school teammates Barrett France and Ajantae Hogan each were in double figures, scoring 12 and 11 points.
Nebraska Bison Red 17U 60, Colorado Chaos 51: Fremont Bergan senior forward Grant Frickenstein scored a game-high 17 points and collected seven rebounds for Bison. Jaden Horton (Lincoln High) scored 10 and grabbed five rebounds.
OSA National 16U 77, Nike Proskills Oklahoma 53: Clay Frost (Gretna) scored 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Trey Knudsen (Yutan) had 18 points and five assists on 6-of-11 from 3-point range, Hershal Vuksich (Gretna) had 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, and Kolbe Rada (Lincoln Pius X) had 10 points and five assists.
Team Factory 16U 70, Dallas Showtyme North 62: Zach Olson (Millard West) and Max Murrell (Millard North) each had 13 points, John Shanklin (Bellevue West) and Jack Dotzler (Roncalli) each had 10 points and Louis Fidler (Bellevue West) had nine points. Omaha, South Dakota State, Doane, Concordia and Morningside coaches were in attendance.
OSA National 17U 69, Oklahoma Wolfpack Green 51: Josiah Allick (Lincoln North Star) had 19 points and nine rebounds and Jacob Coldanghise (Bellevue West) and Tre’ Mikkelsen (Gretna) each had 10 points.
Omaha Elite 16U 66, Lincoln Supreme 16U 54: Jay Saunders (Omaha South) led all scorers with 16 points and added eight steals. Wal Chuol (Omaha North) had 14 points. John Forget (Omaha South) had 12 points for Omaha Elite. Assistant coaches from UNO, South Dakota State, Wyoming, Iowa and UNK coach Kevin Lofton were in attendance.
Team Factory 15U 70, Drive5 Power Elite 2022 55: Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn put on a show in front of Nebraska assistant coach Michael Lewis and Creighton assistant Preston Murphy, scoring 18 points in the comeback. Omaha Burke teammates Jaren Marshall and Greg Brown had 16 and eight points, respectively.
Bison-Nebraska Red 85, Below The Rim, Oklahoma City 64: Winston Cook (Wahoo) led the way with 19 points and Connor Riekenberg (Lincoln East) added 14 points for Bison-Nebraska Red.
Gym Time Hoops, Tulsa 72, Bison-Nebraska Red 59: Much Biel (Grand Island) had 15 points for Bison-Nebraska Red.
16U Semifinal
Jamal Murray Elite 71, Omaha Elite 63: Omaha South juniors Rashawn McNeal-Lee and Skyler Wilson led Elite with 13 points and McNeal-Lee led the team with seven rebounds. Cal Weidemann (Omaha Westside) scored 11, while Jay Saunders (Omaha South) scored 10.
15U Semifinal
Oklahoma Run PWP Black 82, Team Factory 15U: Chucky Hepburn (Bellevue West) and Bradley Bennett (Elkhorn Mount Michael) did all they could in a game that was decided by one point. Hepburn scored 31 points while Bennett had 18 points. Hepburn made several highlight reel plays down the stretch, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as his buzzer-beater attempt did not fall. Creighton coach Greg McDermott and assistant coach Preston Murphy were in attendance along with Nebraska assistant Michael Lewis.
Consolation games
Nebraska Select 17U 66, Colorado Chaos 2019 57: Select was led by York seniors Brady Danielson and Garrett Snodgrass. Danielson scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half. Snodgrass scored 12 of his 14 in the second half. Kearney senior guard Carson Schwarz had 11.
Team Factory 16U 69, AAO Flight 2020 54: Max Murrell (Millard North) and Andrew Merfeld (Omaha Skutt) each had 12 points and Zach Olson (Millard West) and Louis Fidler (Bellevue West) each had 11 points.
Other scores
OSA 16U National 49, Oklahoma Run PWP 16U Red 48
Jadin Booth recently received his first Division I scholarship offer. He's putting in work this summer to ensure that isn't the last offer he receives. Click here to read more.
Kearney's Shiloh Robinson returned to the basketball court at full strength this spring after missing the entire high school season with a broken wrist. Now with a pair of scholarship offers, Robinson is hoping to attract Division I attention. Click here to read more.
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that. Click here to read the story.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools. Click here to read the full story.
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said. Click here to read the full story.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer. Click here to read the full story.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program. Click here to read the story.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship. Click here to read the story.
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game. Click here to read the story.
