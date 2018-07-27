World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is in Las Vegas to watch the Las Vegas Summer Showcase and the Las Vegas Fab 48. World-Herald correspondent Josh Krause is Overland Park, Kansas, for the Jayhawk Finale.
* * *
Las Vegas Fab 48
Team Factory 15U 51, New Heights (New York) 49: Omaha Burke sophomore wing Greg Brown led Tam Factory in scoring with 12 points. His high school teammate Jaren Marshall scored nine. Three players scored eight, Jasen Green (Millard North), Luke Skar (Omaha Skutt), and Chucky Hepburn (Bellevue West). Coaches in attendance: Purdue assistant Steve Lutz.
Omaha Elite 16U 48, Lone Peak Reign (Utah) 40: Omaha South junior forward Rashawn McNeal-Lee led Omaha Elite with 13 points and had nine rebounds. Ty Griggs (Omaha South) led the team with 10 boards. Skyler Wilson scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and collected four steals. Coaches in attendance: UMKC assistant Josh Sash.
Lincoln Supreme 16U 55, Team Factory 48: The first matchup of the 16U teams from Nebraska came in a pool play game in Las Vegas. A nip-and-tuck game throughout until Justin Bubak (Lincoln Christian) scored all eight of his points in the final five minutes of the game. Grand Island junior forward Them Koang had 14 points and 11 boards. Jack Dotzler (Omaha Roncalli) scored 14 points to lead Team Factory. Coaches in attendance: UNO assistant Tyler Erwin.
Omaha Elite 16U 62, Oregon Basketball Club 42: The Omaha South junior backcourt duo of Sklyer Wilson and Jay Saunders led Omaha Elite. Wilson scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Saunders had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Other scores:
Lincoln Supreme 15U National 81, Oklahoma Impact 15U Red 49
Team Factory 15U 50, Nolands Nike Pro Skills 2021 46: Team Factory finished 2-1 in its pool.
Las Vegas Summer Showcase
D1 Minnesota 89, Powerhouse Nebraska Elite 17U 79: In a bit of a rarity Powerhouse played back-to-back showcase games. Kearney’s Shiloh Robinson led Powerhouse with 19 points, four rebounds and four blocks against the high-powered group from Minnesota. Omaha Bryan guard Javen Udofia scored 16 points, grabbed three rebounds and handed out two assists. Head coaches in attendance: Mike Krzyzewski (Duke), Bill Self (Kansas), Roy Williams (North Carolina), Scott Drew (Baylor), Greg Gard (Wisconsin). Assistants: UNO, Ohio State, Purdue, Rice, Idaho, Memphis, Stony Brook, Richmond, Kentucky, Xavier, Lehigh, Maryland, Pittsburgh, South Dakota, San Diego and Green Bay.
My Island Ballers (U.S. Virgin Islands) 55, Powerhouse Nebraska Elite 17U 54: Papillion La Vista South senior forward Lok Wur led Powerhouse with 11 points and eight rebounds. Nate Llitteras (Seward) was 3-for-5 from 3-point range for nine points. Shiloh Robinson scored eight and grabbed four rebounds. Coaches in attendance: Doane head coach Ian McKeithen and UNO assistant Tyler Erwin along with assistants from South Dakota, Rice, Idaho, Fairfield, Belmont, Stony Brook and San Francisco.
Other scores:
Team Eleate 17U 71, Powerhouse Nebraska 17U Elite 47
Sunflower Showcase
OSA Gauntlet 17U 71, Illinois Irish - NY2LA 51: Charlie Easley (Lincoln Pius X) had 20 points and six assists for the Crusaders, while Chase Thompson (Omaha Westside) had 12 points and John Tonje (Omaha Central) and Shereef Mitchell (Sunrise Christian) each had 10 points. Akol Arop was out with a knee injury.
Jayhawk Summer Finale
OSA Gauntlet 17U 94, Tennessee Panthers 87: Baylor Scheierman (Aurora) had a dominant performance with 23 points and five rebounds. Jace Piatkowski (Elkhorn South) had 16 points on 3-of-5shooting from 3-point range and five assists; and Charlie Easley (Lincoln Pius X) had 11 points, eight rebounds, and five steals.
OSA Gauntlet 15U 76, Quad City Elite Elite 55: A series of Cameron Binder triples helped Gauntlet close the half on a 35-20 run. Hunter Sallis (Millard North) led the way with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting and added seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Cameron Binder (Auburn) had 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from long range, Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) had nine points and six assists, and Evan Meyersick (Millard West) had nine points and six rebounds.
OSA Gauntlet 16U 71, Quad City Elite 60: Jadin Booth (Omaha Westside) led all scorers with 21 points, Maxwell Polk (Omaha Central) had 10 points and three assists, PJ Ngambi (Omaha Westside) had 10 points, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Omaha Central) had eight points and four assists, Zach LaFave (Elkhorn South) had six points and five rebounds and Haggan Hilgendorf (Hastings Adams Central) had six points for OSA.
