COUNCIL BLUFFS — Omaha World-Herald correspondent Josh Krause attended the Midwest Live Summer Showcase at the Iowa West Field House.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
* * *
OSA Gauntlet 15U 67, Team Carroll Premier 15U (MO) 57: The score makes the game seem closer than it really was, as the OSA full-court press overwhelmed Team Carroll. Evan Meyersick (Millard West) had 15 points, Hunter Sallis (Millard North) scored 13, and Cameron Binder (Auburn) and Ryan Blum (Glenwood) each had nine.
OSA National Felici 17U 54, Iowa Pump N Run Gold 17U 30: Josiah Allick (Lincoln North Star) led the way for OSA with 14 points and six rebounds. Evan Kingston (Platteview) added nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
OSA Gauntlet 15U 85, Iowa Mavericks-Fisher 15U 39: Complete domination from start to finish from the Crusaders — they shot 70 percent from the field and grabbed 11 steals. Sallis shot 11 of 12 for 23 points for OSA. Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) had 19 points, Kwat Abdelkarim (Lincoln North Star) scored 14 and Cameron Binder (Auburn) finished with 12.
Chicago Summer Jam
Bison-Nebraska Red 70, Illinois Stampede 49: Winston Cook (Wahoo) led the Bison-Nebraska Red with 18 points.
Team Factory 16U 55, Howard Pulley-Braziel 16U 52: Zach Olson (Millard West) had 14 points and Jack Dotzler (Omaha Roncalli) scored 10 for Team Factory.
Team Factory 15U 71, Red Rush 15U (Canada) 51: Brad Bennett (Elkhorn Mt. Michael) and Frankie Fidler (Bellevue West) each had 11 points, and Jasen Green (Millard North) scored eight points for Team Factory.
Kearney's Shiloh Robinson returned to the basketball court at full strength this spring after missing the entire high school season with a broken wrist. Now with a pair of scholarship offers, Robinson is hoping to attract Division I attention. Click here to read more.
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that. Click here to read the story.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools. Click here to read the full story.
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said. Click here to read the full story.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer. Click here to read the full story.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program. Click here to read the story.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship. Click here to read the story.
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game. Click here to read the story.
The latest Nebraska high school recruiting reports
Check out the latest reports from NebHSRecruiting.com to find out the future of Nebraska high school's top athletes.
1 of 32
Jadin Booth recently received his first Division I scholarship offer. He's putting in work this summer to ensure that isn't the last offer he receives. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Shiloh Robinson returned to the basketball court at full strength this spring after missing the entire high school season with a broken wrist. Now with a pair of scholarship offers, Robinson is hoping to attract Division I attention. Click here to read more.
Jayna Green has become a household name for Millard North girls basketball. Although not the team's leading scorer, she is an integral part of the Mustangs' attack. Click here to read the full story.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football? Track? Both? Lincoln High's Darius Luff will have options in college. Click here to read the story.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that. Click here to read the story.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools. Click here to read the full story.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said. Click here to read the full story.
COURTESY PHOTO
Javen Udofia has drawn early interest from UNO and South Dakota. Now he's ready to make an even bigger impact for Omaha Bryan. Click here to read the full story.
JOEY WALLER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams is following his brother's lead in becoming a Division I recruit. Click here to read the full story.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer. Click here to read the full story.
Omaha Creighton Prep junior Akol Arop has had an offer from UNO since December. His second Division I offer came from Drake after a home visit with coach Darian DeVries. Click here to read the story.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A torn labrum didn't prevent Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson running back Cameron Baker from becoming one of western Iowa's top prospects. Click here to read the story.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program. Click here to read the story.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship. Click here to read the story.
Columbus Scotus utility player Jimmy Rash holds an offer from the Huskers, but he's waiting for an offer from his dream school, Arizona. Click here to read the story.
JIMMY RASH/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game. Click here to read the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.