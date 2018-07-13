AAU recap, July 14: Midwest Live Summer Showcase in Council Bluffs
Evan Meyersick, left, scored 15 points for OSA Gauntlet in a 67-57 victory on Friday. 

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Omaha World-Herald correspondent Josh Krause attended the Midwest Live Summer Showcase at the Iowa West Field House.

* * *

OSA Gauntlet 15U 67, Team Carroll Premier 15U (MO) 57: The score makes the game seem closer than it really was, as the OSA full-court press overwhelmed Team Carroll. Evan Meyersick (Millard West) had 15 points, Hunter Sallis (Millard North) scored 13, and Cameron Binder (Auburn) and Ryan Blum (Glenwood) each had nine.

OSA National Felici 17U 54, Iowa Pump N Run Gold 17U 30: Josiah Allick (Lincoln North Star) led the way for OSA with 14 points and six rebounds. Evan Kingston (Platteview) added nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.

OSA Gauntlet 15U 85, Iowa Mavericks-Fisher 15U 39: Complete domination from start to finish from the Crusaders — they shot 70 percent from the field and grabbed 11 steals. Sallis shot 11 of 12 for 23 points for OSA. Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) had 19 points, Kwat Abdelkarim (Lincoln North Star) scored 14 and Cameron Binder (Auburn) finished with 12.

Chicago Summer Jam

Bison-Nebraska Red 70, Illinois Stampede 49: Winston Cook (Wahoo) led the Bison-Nebraska Red with 18 points.

Team Factory 16U 55, Howard Pulley-Braziel 16U 52: Zach Olson (Millard West) had 14 points and Jack Dotzler (Omaha Roncalli) scored 10 for Team Factory.

Team Factory 15U 71, Red Rush 15U (Canada) 51: Brad Bennett (Elkhorn Mt. Michael) and Frankie Fidler (Bellevue West) each had 11 points, and Jasen Green (Millard North) scored eight points for Team Factory.

Also:

» Young & Reckless 15U 45, NBDA Bison Gold 2 15U 34

» The Family 15U 47, NBDA Bison Gold 1 27

» Nebraska Bison Red 17U 70, Illinois Stampede 17U 45

