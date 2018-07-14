AAU recap, July 14: Hunter Sallis shines at Summer Showcase; Chucky Hepburn stars in Chicago

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Omaha World-Herald correspondent Josh Krause attended the Midwest Live Summer Showcase at the Iowa West Field House.
Midwest Live Summer Showcase
OSA Gauntlet 15U 69, Nebraska Select Tegtmeier 15U: Kwat Abdelkarim (Lincoln North Star) led all scorers with 16 points and added four steals, Cameron Binder (Auburn) had 14 points, and Hunter Sallis (Millard North) had 11 points for OSA.
Team Factory 17U 55, Hoffman’s Hoops Academy 17U 37: Omaha Northwest forward Javier Turner impressed with 15 points and five blocks in front of several college coaches. Among those in attendance were Drake coach Darian DeVries and assistants from North Dakota State, Midland, Doane, Concordia, Mount Marty, Simpson, Bellevue and Graceland.
OSA Gauntlet 15U 81, Kingdom Hoops Elite 15U 56: In the absence of A.J. Collins (Omaha Creighton Prep) and A.J. Rollins (Omaha Creighton Prep) because of injury, five of seven Crusaders scored in double figures to pick up the slack. Hunter Sallis (Millard North) led the way with 22 points, Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) had 15 points and five assists, Tucker DeVries (Waukee) had 13 points, Ryan Blum (Glenwood, Iowa) had 11 points and Evan Meyersick (Millard West) had 10 points.
Lincoln Supreme Black 17U 63, Kingdom Hoops Elite - Stinson 17U 60: 2020 Papillion-La Vista South guard Jared Mattley is playing up an age level this weekend with Kingdom Hoops Elite - Stinson 17U. He totaled 12 points, four assists, and three steals.
Nebraska Select Delimont 17U 59, SW Iowa Select 17U 50: Conner McCracken (Scottsbluff) had 15 points for Nebraska Select. Antione Curtis (Omaha Bryan), who is playing for SW Iowa Select this weekend, had eight points and seven rebounds.
Team KC - Jackson 17U 59, OSA National Felici 17U 54: Michael Anderson (Lincoln Southeast) led OSA with 15 points. Josiah Allick (Lincoln North Star) had nine points and nine rebounds and Evan Kingston (Platteview) had seven points for OSA.
OSA National Franzese/Crouch 16U 74, Iowa Mavericks - Aldridge 16U 51: Spencer Schomers (Omaha Creighton Prep) led all scorers with 16 points for OSA. Kolbe Rada (Lincoln Pius X) had 14 points, Trey Knudsen (Gretna) had 13 points, and Hershal Vuksich (Gretna) had 12 points for OSA.
Victory Ministry 17U 54, Lincoln Supreme Black 17U 51
Chicago Summer Jam
Team Factory 16U 56, Camp Darryl 16U 35: Zach Olson (Millard West) scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, and Max Murrell (Millard North) had nine points for Factory.
Team Factory 15U 70, Camp Darryl 15U 24: Chucky Hepburn (Bellevue West) led all scorers with 16 points, Jaren Marshall (Omaha Burke) had nine points, and Jasen Green (Millard North) and Deng Arop (Omaha Gross) each had eight points.
Billups Elite 15U 70, Team Factory 15U 58: Team Factory 15U, currently ranked No. 9 in the country by PrepHoops.com, lost its first game of the AAU season despite Chucky Hepburn’s 20-point performance. Jaren Marshall (Omaha Burke) had 10 points and Greg Brown (Omaha Central) had seven points.
Team Factory 16U 67, Old Gold Dream Team 16U 22
NBDA Bison Gold I 15U 46, 3-D Nation 15U 36
Nebraska Bison Red 17U 67, IBA Witt 17U 51
NBDA Bison White 16U 49, FCF Elite 16U 20
NBDA Bison Gold I 15U 45, All IN Athletics 15U 44
St. Louis Blazers 15U 44, NBDA Bison Gold 2 15U 35
Nebraska Bison Red 17U 61, TEAM 1848 17U 59
NBDA Bison White 16U 63, Charlotte Court KY - Nick 16U 38
MN Fury Poppen 15U 54, NBDA Bison Gold 2 15U 42
Jadin Booth recently received his first Division I scholarship offer. He's putting in work this summer to ensure that isn't the last offer he receives. Click here to read more.
Kearney's Shiloh Robinson returned to the basketball court at full strength this spring after missing the entire high school season with a broken wrist. Now with a pair of scholarship offers, Robinson is hoping to attract Division I attention. Click here to read more.
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that. Click here to read the story.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools. Click here to read the full story.
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said. Click here to read the full story.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer. Click here to read the full story.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program. Click here to read the story.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship. Click here to read the story.
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game. Click here to read the story.
