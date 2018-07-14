AAU recap, July 14: Hunter Sallis shines at Summer Showcase; Chucky Hepburn stars in Chicago
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn combined for 36 points in two games for Team Factory 15U.

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Omaha World-Herald correspondent Josh Krause attended the Midwest Live Summer Showcase at the Iowa West Field House.

Midwest Live Summer Showcase

OSA Gauntlet 15U 69, Nebraska Select Tegtmeier 15U: Kwat Abdelkarim (Lincoln North Star) led all scorers with 16 points and added four steals, Cameron Binder (Auburn) had 14 points, and Hunter Sallis (Millard North) had 11 points for OSA.

Team Factory 17U 55, Hoffman’s Hoops Academy 17U 37: Omaha Northwest forward Javier Turner impressed with 15 points and five blocks in front of several college coaches. Among those in attendance were Drake coach Darian DeVries and assistants from North Dakota State, Midland, Doane, Concordia, Mount Marty, Simpson, Bellevue and Graceland.

OSA Gauntlet 15U 81, Kingdom Hoops Elite 15U 56: In the absence of A.J. Collins (Omaha Creighton Prep) and A.J. Rollins (Omaha Creighton Prep) because of injury, five of seven Crusaders scored in double figures to pick up the slack. Hunter Sallis (Millard North) led the way with 22 points, Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) had 15 points and five assists, Tucker DeVries (Waukee) had 13 points, Ryan Blum (Glenwood, Iowa) had 11 points and Evan Meyersick (Millard West) had 10 points.

Lincoln Supreme Black 17U 63, Kingdom Hoops Elite - Stinson 17U 60: 2020 Papillion-La Vista South guard Jared Mattley is playing up an age level this weekend with Kingdom Hoops Elite - Stinson 17U. He totaled 12 points, four assists, and three steals.

Nebraska Select Delimont 17U 59, SW Iowa Select 17U 50: Conner McCracken (Scottsbluff) had 15 points for Nebraska Select. Antione Curtis (Omaha Bryan), who is playing for SW Iowa Select this weekend, had eight points and seven rebounds.

Team KC - Jackson 17U 59, OSA National Felici 17U 54: Michael Anderson (Lincoln Southeast) led OSA with 15 points. Josiah Allick (Lincoln North Star) had nine points and nine rebounds and Evan Kingston (Platteview) had seven points for OSA.

OSA National Franzese/Crouch 16U 74, Iowa Mavericks - Aldridge 16U 51: Spencer Schomers (Omaha Creighton Prep) led all scorers with 16 points for OSA. Kolbe Rada (Lincoln Pius X) had 14 points, Trey Knudsen (Gretna) had 13 points, and Hershal Vuksich (Gretna) had 12 points for OSA.

Also:

Victory Ministry 17U 54, Lincoln Supreme Black 17U 51

Chicago Summer Jam

Team Factory 16U 56, Camp Darryl 16U 35: Zach Olson (Millard West) scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, and Max Murrell (Millard North) had nine points for Factory.

Team Factory 15U 70, Camp Darryl 15U 24: Chucky Hepburn (Bellevue West) led all scorers with 16 points, Jaren Marshall (Omaha Burke) had nine points, and Jasen Green (Millard North) and Deng Arop (Omaha Gross) each had eight points.

Billups Elite 15U 70, Team Factory 15U 58: Team Factory 15U, currently ranked No. 9 in the country by PrepHoops.com, lost its first game of the AAU season despite Chucky Hepburn’s 20-point performance. Jaren Marshall (Omaha Burke) had 10 points and Greg Brown (Omaha Central) had seven points.

Also:

Team Factory 16U 67, Old Gold Dream Team 16U 22

NBDA Bison Gold I 15U 46, 3-D Nation 15U 36

Nebraska Bison Red 17U 67, IBA Witt 17U 51

NBDA Bison White 16U 49, FCF Elite 16U 20

NBDA Bison Gold I 15U 45, All IN Athletics 15U 44

St. Louis Blazers 15U 44, NBDA Bison Gold 2 15U 35

Nebraska Bison Red 17U 61, TEAM 1848 17U 59

NBDA Bison White 16U 63, Charlotte Court KY - Nick 16U 38

MN Fury Poppen 15U 54, NBDA Bison Gold 2 15U 42

