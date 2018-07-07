AAU recap, July 6: First day of River Cities Summer Tip Off doesn't disappoint

World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter attended the first day of the 2018 River Cities Summer Tip Off on Friday night.
Over 175 teams in 15 divisions from third grade through high school competed. The 15U through 17U games are being played at Iowa West Field House in Council Bluffs. Omaha Sports Academy and The MARK in Elkhorn are hosting the other divisions.
* * *
Nebraska Bison Red (17U) 78, OSA 17U-Zimmer 64: Winston Cook (Wahoo) led all scorers with 21 points and eight rebounds, including seven on offense. Grant Frickenstein (Fremont Bergan) added 14 points and seven boards for Bison. Cam Watson (Millard West) led OSA with 18 points and four assists. Isaac Dannehl (Ralston) added 17 points, including 15 in the second half.
OSA 17U National 55, Nebraska Select-Danielson 43: Lincoln North Star forward Josiah Allick led all scorers with 17 points for OSA. His teammate, Platteview's Evan Kingston, scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including three 3-pointers. York's Brady Danielson scored a team-high 10 for Nebraska Select.
OSA 17U Gauntlet 86, Powerhouse Nebraska Red 50: Nico Felici (Bellevue West) and Charlie Easley (Lincoln Pius X) led a balanced scoring attack for OSA with 13 points apiece. Akol Arop (Omaha Creighton Prep) scored nine of his 11 points in the second half for OSA. Antoine Curtis (Omaha Bryan) scored six points and had five rebounds.
Powerhouse Nebraska Elite (17U) 103, Hoffman Hoops Academy-Ryan 27: Powerhouse had six players score in double figures, led by Shiloh Robinson (Kearney) with 16 points. Will Grixby (Omaha Bryan) and Karson Gansebom (Bennington) finished with 15 apiece.
Powerhouse Nebraska Elite (17U) 60, Nebraska Select-Danielson 54: LoK Wur (Papillion-La Vista South) had a game-high 23 points to go with five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots for Powerhouse. John Emanuel (North Bend) led Select with 14. York's Brady Danielson and Garrett Snodgrass each had 12 points.
OSA 16U Gauntlet 88, All Iowa Attack 10th Black 26: Zach Lafave (Elkhorn South) shot 8 of 9 to lead OSA with 19 points. Jadin Booth (Omaha Westside) scored 13 points, and Max Polk (Omaha Central) had 12 points and four assists for OSA.
Nebraska Bison Red (17U) 92, SBBA-Bluffs Vision Care (Scottsbluff) 50: Wahoo's Winston Cook led Bison with 16 points. Jaden Horton (Lincoln High) scored 15, and Trey Powers (Omaha Gross) had 12. Dawson Mohr scored 22, including six 3-pointers, for Scottsbluff.
Nebraska Bison Gold I (15U) 67, OSA National-Porter 48: Yutan's Brady Timm made 7 of 9 shots from the field and all 13 of his free throws en route to a game-high 30 points. Colton Uhing (Elkhorn) led OSA with 12 points.
