World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter and correspondent Josh Krause are in Wichita this weekend for the 2018 Mullens High Profile Invitational at Wichita Hoops.
* * *
Omaha Elite 16U 79, KC Run GMC 16U 73: The nightcap wound up being the most exciting performance of the first day of the Mullen’s High Profile Tournament, as Omaha Elite’s matchup with KC Run GMC came right down to the wire. Wal Chuol (Omaha North) scored 34 points in front of Nebraska coach Tim Miles, Creighton coach Greg McDermott, and Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall, among others. Jay Saunders (Omaha South) scored 22 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.
NDaGym 17U 73, Nebraska Select 17U 72: York senior Brady Danielson had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but the shot didn't fall as Nebraska Select fell in their opening game. Danielson led all scorers with 26 points. His high school teammate Garrett Snodgrass scored 18.
NDaGym 16U 65, Team Factory 16U 64: Omaha Roncalli junior Jack Dotzler had a shot at the rim as time expired but it didn't fall. Millard North forward Max Murrell led Factory with 12 points, Andrew Merfeld (Omaha Skutt) had 11, Louis Fidler (Bellevue West) added 10 and Bellevue West forward John Shanklin chipped in nine rebounds.
Next Level Hoops Academy (NLHA) 70, OSA National 16U 67, OT: Lincoln Pius X junior guard Kolbe Rada scored a game-high 34 points including a game-tying two-pointer at the end of regulation. Trey Knudsen (Gretna) scored 14.
Omaha Elite 16U 78, Tulsa Hawks 71: Omaha South guard Skyler Wilson scored 17 points and grabbed three rebounds for Omaha Elite. His high school teammate RaShawn McNeal-Lee had 16 points and three rebounds.
Team Factory 15U 79, South Dakota Attack 15U 55: Bellevue West sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn scored 19 points and dished out eight assists for Factory. Jaren Marshall (Omaha Burke) had 16.
Team Factory 16U 71, Boykins Basketball Academy 16U 48: Max Murrell (Millard North) led all scorers with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. Zach Olson (Millard West) had 13 points and Andrew Merfeld (Omaha Skutt) and John Shanklin (Bellevue West) each had 12 points. Jack Dotzler (Omaha Roncalli) had four steals for Team Factory.
Q6 All Stars Elite 17U 67, OSA National Felici 17U 55: Evan Kingston (Platteview) had eight points and a pair of 3-pointers and Josiah Allick (Lincoln North Star) had eight points and eight rebounds for OSA.
KC Blue Chips 15U 72, OSA National 15U 58: Jackson Decker (Lincoln Southwest) led all scorers with 19 points, and Quinn Frost (Gretna) and Joey Hylok (Papillion-La Vista) each had 11 points for OSA.
GTH 4XIII 2021 58, Team Factory 14U 57: Team Factory 14U playing up in the 15U division held up against a solid 15U team. 2022 forward Ashton Allison (Elkhorn South) led Team Factory with nine points.
Team Factory 15U 72, Missouri Team Carroll Premier 15U 37: Nebraska coach Tim Miles and Creighton coach Greg McDermott were in attendance. Kaden Glynn (Johnson-Brock) led all scorers with 17 points, Jaren Marshall (Omaha Burke) had 16 points and Chucky Hepburn (Bellevue West) loaded the box score with 13 points, seven steals, six assists, and five rebounds for Team Factory.
Lincoln Supreme National 16U 70, Kansas Pray N’ Play 16U 62: Them Koang (Grand Island) led all scorers with 18 points, Justin Bubak (Lincoln Christian) had 13 points, and Ty Hahn (Johnson-Brock) added 12 points for Lincoln Supreme.
Other scores:
Drive5 Power Elite 2022 70, OSA National 14U 42
GTH Team 4XIII 2019 Adidas 72, Nebraska Bison Red 59
Team Factory 14U 94, Powerhouse Hoops NE (Black) 15U 42
Nebraska Select 17U 71, Missouri Impact 51
Kansas Kings: 60, Omaha Elite 15U 39
Nebraska Bison Red 85, BTR 17U 74
Marcus Denmon Elite 59, Omaha Elite 15U 49
All Arkansas Red 78, OSA National 14U 54
Jadin Booth recently received his first Division I scholarship offer. He's putting in work this summer to ensure that isn't the last offer he receives. Click here to read more.
Kearney's Shiloh Robinson returned to the basketball court at full strength this spring after missing the entire high school season with a broken wrist. Now with a pair of scholarship offers, Robinson is hoping to attract Division I attention. Click here to read more.
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that. Click here to read the story.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools. Click here to read the full story.
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said. Click here to read the full story.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer. Click here to read the full story.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program. Click here to read the story.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship. Click here to read the story.
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game. Click here to read the story.
