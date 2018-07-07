World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter and correspondent Josh Krause spent the second day of the 2018 River Cities Summer Tip Off at the Iowa West Fieldhouse in Council Bluffs.
More than 175 teams in 15 divisions from third grade through high school competed. The 15U through 17U games are being played at Iowa West Field House in Council Bluffs. Omaha Sports Academy and The MARK in Elkhorn are hosting the other divisions.
Pool Play
Omaha Elite National 16U 66, OSA National 16U 64: Jay Saunders (Omaha South) led the way for Omaha Elite with 17 points and three steals. Wal Chuol (Omaha North) and Skyler Wilson (Omaha South) each scored in double figures for Omaha Elite as well. Trey Knudsen (Yutan) led OSA with 19 points and was 3 for 5 from 3-point range.
OSA National 17U 78, Iowa United Select 17U 42: Elkhorn South wing Tage Berendes led OSA with 20 points. Tre’ Mikkelsen (Gretna) had 13, and Mayuom Buom (Lincoln Southwest) and Jacob Coldanghise (Bellevue West) each had 9 for OSA.
OSA Gauntlet 16U 75, Iowa Elite 16U 36: The OSA full-court press of Jadin Booth (Westside), Max Polk (Omaha Central), and Tyson Gordon (Skutt) caused all sorts of problems for Iowa Elite, leading to a combined 11 steals for the trio. Booth led all scorers with 17, and Polk had 11 and four assists.
All Iowa Attack 17U 71, Panthers (Norfolk) 17U 55: Creighton Prep guard Thomas Faber had 10 points, and Issa Samake (Grandview Christian, Iowa) had eight for All Iowa Attack.
OSA Gauntlet 15U 69, Minnesota Top Dawgs 15U 45: Hunter Sallis (Millard North) led all scorers with 14 points to go along with four steals and four assists. Preston Murphy (Elkhorn South) also scored in double figures for OSA.
Powerhouse Hoops Elite (17U) 88, Iowa United Select 34: Seward wing Nate Lliteras scored a game high 14 points. Bennington guard Karson Gansebom connected on 4 of 6 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Ta'Vion Anderson (Omaha South) scored 11 and Shiloh Robinson (Kearney) had 10.
All Iowa Attack Red 67, NBDA Bison White (16U) 51: Tredyn Prososki (Riverside) led Bison with 15 points, connecting on five of his 15 3-point attempts, and Jaxon Johnson (BRLD) had 10 points and six boards, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Attack.
OSA Gauntlet 17U 100, Southwest Iowa Select 17U 52: OSA shot 15 of 25 from downtown in a rout of Southwest Iowa Select. John Tonje (Omaha Central) led all scorers with 20 points on 8 of 10 shooting from the field including 3 of 4 from deep. Shereef Mitchell (Sunrise Christian Academy) finished with 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting, seven assists, four boards and three steals. Baylor Scheierman (Aurora) hit all five of his shots for 14 points. Malachi O'Neal (Omaha North) led Iowa with 14 points.
Nebraska Bison Gold I (15U) 76, School of Hoops (Omaha) 17: Grand Island Central Catholic forward Kobe Bales outscored SOH himself with 18 points, Jake Greisen (Lincoln Pius X) had 17 and Trevor Cumpston (Kearney) 13.
OSA Gauntlet 15U 72, Team Nebraska Express (TNE) 15U 66: OSA had five players finish between nine and 14 in scoring led by Preston Murphy Jr. (Elkhorn South) with 14 and Hunter Sallis (Millard North) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Shakeer (Omaha North) led TNE with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Denim Johnson (Omaha Benson) added 19 points and 10 boards.
Nebraska Select-Danielson (17U) 100, Iowa United Select 48: Select had five players score in double figures led by Grand Island Central Catholic forward Jake Herbek with 18. Jackson Hirschfeld (Centennial) 17, Tanner Wietfeld (North Bend Central) 12, Garrett Snodgrass (York) 11, Kalen Dockweiler (South Loup) 11.
OSA 16U Gauntlet 70, Nebraska Select 28: Omaha Central guard Latrell Wrightsell scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds for OSA. His teammate Zach LaFave scored 12 points grabbed seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Haggan Hilgendorf (Adams Central) had nine points, four rebounds and two steals for OSA. Select was led by Lexington guard Nick Saiz with 12 points.
Lincoln Supreme 15U National 76, Nebraska Select 15U 39: Supreme had five players score in double figures. Lincoln Southeast guard Ajante Hogan led Supreme with 18 points. Carter Glynn (Lincoln East) 11, Taveon Thompson (Lincoln Southeast) 10, Maddox Burton (Lincoln Southeast) 10 for Supreme. Kearney Catholic guard Blake Thiele (Kearney Catholic) was the only player in double figures for Select with 11.
OSA 17U Gauntlet 90, Illinois Rage (Rock Island) 65: OSA held a 26-5 turnover margin. Akol Arop (Creighton Prep) and Baylor Scheierman each scored 15 for OSA. Arop was 7 of 8 shooting while Scheierman, a South Dakota State commit, had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. John Tonje (Omaha Central) had 14 points, Shereef Mitchell (Omaha Burke) 13 points, four assists and three steals, Charlie Easley (Lincoln Pius X) 12 points, six assists and three steals.
Lincoln Supreme National 15U 88, Iowa Elite 15U 61: Five players scored in double figures for Supreme led by 16 points apiece from Carter Glenn (Lincoln East) and Taveon Thompson (Lincoln Southeast). Ajantae Hogan (Lincoln Southeast) added 15 points including a poster dunk over an Iowa Elite defender.
SBBA (Scottsbluff, Ne) 58, OSA 16U Regional-Zimmer 55: Scottsbluff guard Jasiya DeOllos scored three of his 33 points on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give SBBA the win.
OSA 16U Gauntlet 98, All Iowa Attack 10th Black 29: OSA led 62-15 at the half. Elkhorn South forward Zach LaFave led all scorers with 19 points. LaFave chipped in four assists, four steals and three rebounds. Three OSA players scored 12 points — Max Polk (Omaha Central), PJ Ngambi (Omaha Westside) and Latrell Wrightsell (Omaha Central).
16U Bracket Play
Omaha Elite 16U National 55, Lincoln Supreme-Black 37: Ty Griggs (Omaha South) scored 14 points and recorded three steals for Omaha Elite. Javen Koch (Home School) scored 13.
All Iowa Attack Red 16U 67, OSA National 16U 61: OSA led most of the way, but leading scorer Kolbe Rada (Lincoln Pius X) fouled out with a few minutes to play and the game slipped away from the Crusaders. Rada finished with 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting (4 of 7 from 3) and four assists. Trey Knudsen (Yutan) and Hershal Vuksich (Gretna) each shot 4 of 7 from deep and finished with 14 points.
All Iowa Attack 10th Black 73, Lincoln Supreme 16U National 70: Attack won the game on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, ending Supreme's run at River Cities. Lincoln Southeast wing Isaac Gifford led Supreme with 14 points. Justin Bubak (Lincoln Christian) and Them Koang (Grand Island) each scored 12.
OSA Gauntlet 16U 90, School of Hoops 46: OSA had six players in double figures led by Omaha Skutt guard Tyson Gordon with 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting. Latrell Wrightsell (Omaha Central), PJ Ngambi (Omaha Westside) 13, Xavier Watts (Omaha Burke) 12, Jadin Booth (Omaha Westside) 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting. Max Polk (Omaha Central) 10 points on 4 of 5 from the field including four assists.
